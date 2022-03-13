Column: Putin cannot escape history

Land grabs today are illegal under international law. Territorial changes that come as a result of the use of force are not recognized by the international community and can come with consequences such as diplomatic isolation and economic sanctions (even in limited territorial acquisitions, such as when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014).

It is important to note that violations of a norm do not disprove its existence. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine does not demonstrate that there is not, in fact, a territorial integrity norm. When someone breaks the law domestically, it does not mean that there is not a norm against the act that the perpetrator committed, nor does it invalidate the law. Norms are practices that are generally adhered to. There will always be norm violators and those who break the law.

The reaction to a norm violation can demonstrate that the norm is still operative. Widespread condemnation of Russia’s invasion is reflective of general acceptance of the territorial integrity norm. Norm violations, rather than invalidating a norm, can serve to reinforce the norm by provoking a response that demonstrates that a norm has been violated.