Column: Putin cannot escape history

On Aug. 2, 1990, Iraqi military forces invaded Kuwait under the leadership of Iraq’s dictator Saddam Hussein. A coalition led by the United States assembled in response. On Jan. 16, 1991, after passage of a Security Council resolution authorizing the use of force, allied forces went to war against Iraq. Saddam’s military was expelled and Kuwait regained its independence.
Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait was a clear violation of international norms and law, contrary to widely held beliefs and treaties concerning state sovereignty. As such, a broad coalition assembled to oppose the invasion. Though it may seem obvious that the international community would react in such a way, we should not take for granted that such a response occurred.
Had Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait occurred earlier in history, it may have been viewed as part and parcel of international politics. Wars of conquest were relatively common. States acquired power through the acquisition of territory. Victors of war would divide the territorial spoils amongst themselves. Territorial changes were viewed as being a natural feature of interstate competition.
Things began to change, however, around the time of World War I. Competition over territory and the expectation of territorial gains for the victors played an important role in shaping the war. But views on the use of force to acquire territory began to shift, as was reflected in declarations and treaties after the war. The last of Woodrow Wilson’s Fourteen Points was a call for the creation of an international organization to guarantee the “political independence and territorial integrity” of all states. Article 10 of the League of Nations, which formed the following year, stipulated that member states would protect one another’s “territorial integrity and existing political independence.” The Kellogg-Briand Pact of 1927 sought to outlaw war except in self-defense. And the Stimson Doctrine, named after U.S. Secretary of State James Stimson, held that the United States would not recognize acts of territorial conquest.
It is perhaps easy to be dismissive of such efforts to limit war. Despite proclamations, agreements, and treaties in the interwar period, another world war soon occurred. And there have been numerous wars since. The statements nonetheless reflect the beginning of the development of an international norm against the use of force for territorial revision.
If it had not already been apparent from the First World War, World War II further demonstrated the need for a territorial integrity norm. Leading up to and during the war, Germany and Japan ruthlessly pursued territorial gains. Such blatant disregard for state sovereignty, and the destruction that it led to, was clearly wrong. Something needed to change.
The United Nations, created in the wake of World War II, stipulated in its founding treaty that member states should refrain from “the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State.” Acts of force, other than in self-defense or in accordance with Security Council authorization, would contravene the terms of the UN Charter. Such a view was further reinforced by the Geneva Conventions, which do not allow for annexation by occupying powers.
As the international territorial integrity norm solidified and was increasingly codified in international law, wars of conquest became less common. In 1975, South Vietnam fell to North Vietnam, Indonesia invaded Timor-Leste, and Morocco annexed the Spanish Sahara. But in the more than 40 years since then, there has not been a single case of one state successfully gaining complete control over another. Saddam Hussein attempted to absorb Kuwait, but ultimately failed when Iraqi forces were kicked out during the Persian Gulf War.
Land grabs today are illegal under international law. Territorial changes that come as a result of the use of force are not recognized by the international community and can come with consequences such as diplomatic isolation and economic sanctions (even in limited territorial acquisitions, such as when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014).
It is important to note that violations of a norm do not disprove its existence. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine does not demonstrate that there is not, in fact, a territorial integrity norm. When someone breaks the law domestically, it does not mean that there is not a norm against the act that the perpetrator committed, nor does it invalidate the law. Norms are practices that are generally adhered to. There will always be norm violators and those who break the law.
The reaction to a norm violation can demonstrate that the norm is still operative. Widespread condemnation of Russia’s invasion is reflective of general acceptance of the territorial integrity norm. Norm violations, rather than invalidating a norm, can serve to reinforce the norm by provoking a response that demonstrates that a norm has been violated.
With that said, if norm violations are persistent and become common, and are not punished, a norm can deteriorate to the point of no longer being effective, and a new norm may begin to develop. There is much at stake in the current war in Ukraine. Most importantly, and immediate for the Ukrainian people, is that they preserve their independence. But broadly, the territorial integrity norm is at stake as well. Aiding the Ukrainians in their fight against Russia not only benefits the Ukrainian people and is morally just — it also demonstrates a willingness to enforce the territorial integrity norm.
The world without such a norm would be a dangerous one to live in. Other states that have territorial ambitions (such as China in relation to Taiwan) would be less restrained. Opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends the message that those who violate the territorial integrity norm will be punished.
Vladimir Putin yearns for an earlier time when Russia was a super power with a broad sphere of influence that extended over eastern and parts of central Europe. He perhaps also wishes that he was in power prior to the establishment of the territorial integrity norm.
Times have changed. And it’s now time for the international community to demonstrate that transgressions of international norms have consequences. Putin may have gotten away with a lot so far. But he cannot escape history.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Write to him at David.Dreyer@lr.edu