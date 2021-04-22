Column: ‘Protect and Serve’ is a universal duty

One of the best changes is community policing. When you know your officers and the officers know you, understanding of each other grows. That’s important.

I’m sure community policing is much tougher in our largest cities, but it gets results. Like any plan, the agency and the public must commit to community policing for it to work.

But there are people in every profession who make all the right motions and talk the talk, but spurn the innate values needed to be the person you really want doing the job.

I respect our local officers, but Monroe is correct in saying law enforcement will never stop evolving.

There are thousands of officers who never make the news because they fulfill their responsibilities as they should. They cherish the rules and they embrace their communities even as they steel themselves to deal with violence and tragedy.

If someone in the ranks steps over the line as Derek Chauvin did, that person can no longer be treated as a cop but a criminal. When that happens, good cops and good people shudder. And our system, our courage, our conduct and resolve — all of us, not just the defendant — go on trial.

We have to be fair, we have to be strong and we have to be intolerant of wrongdoing. We are, after all, society’s jurors. Every day.

Reach Larry Clark at wrytrulc@yahoo.com.