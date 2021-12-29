Column: Prolific author Jeffrey Deaver chose NC as home

Maybe Deaver could set his next thriller in the Arboretum, even using the unsolved 1966 murder of Suellen Evans as a backdrop.

Presently, he is concentrating on promoting “Midnight Lock.” There is a lot to promote — 434 pages of Lincoln Rhyme’s complicated adventures, beginning with his chemical testimony that meant to tie a murder defendant to the site of the crime. His careful analysis failed to convince the jury. The NYPD terminates his position as a consultant and forbids him from working on any case.

That situation handicaps him but does not ultimately keep him from solving the book’s central and most interesting crime.

A man who becomes known simply as “The Locksmith” has gained entrance to the heavily locked homes of two women. Undetected by the women, he leaves messages that taunt his victims, the police and Rhyme.

In several chapters, Deaver uses Locksmith’s voice to tell his side of the story and to educate readers about the inner workings and history of locks. Locksmith also describes how he uses Facebook-like computer programs to get detailed information that helps him select his victims and plan his exploitation of them.

At the end of the book the reader has been entertained, educated and amazed, just as Deaver, the North Carolina author, intended.

D.G. Martin is a retired lawyer who worked a number of years in the UNC system.