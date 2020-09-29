Column: Prepared for an emergency?

September is National Preparedness Month and if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that bad stuff can happen. COVID -19, riots, lockdowns, economic woes, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and even an earth tremor have brought out the worrywart in all of us.

With winter coming on in the midst of a pandemic, it’s time to take stock of supplies and prepare. I’m not just talking about toilet paper and bleach.

Take canned pears, for example. Last week I visited five stores before I spotted a few cans on the bottom shelf at Food Lion. Ap-“pear”-antly there’s a problem with the supply chain. I looked it up. During the summer months, we rely heavily on imported fruit from Argentina, and this past spring, shipments were disrupted, leaving us basically pearless for the time being.

Even items that are available sort of aren’t. There are still gaps on shelves. Some local retailers are maintaining limits on the amounts a customer can buy, such as one package of paper towels and four cans of green beans.