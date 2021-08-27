Column: Praying for the common good

Former Secretary of Labor, Robert Reich, has written a book on recovering the “common good.” In it, he defines what the common good is and is not. He also argues we have lost parts of it, but denies it is completely gone and can still be restored. It is an engaging read about how we as individuals and as a society can make an impact on the people around us.

In the process of thinking about the common good, I came across another book called “Beyond Valor: A World War II Story of Extraordinary Heroism, Sacrificial Love, and a Race Against Time,” by Jon Erwin and William Doyle. The book tells the story of an American radio operator on a B-29 airplane who is badly injured and burned while on a firebombing mission over Japan in the spring of 1945.

After the accident, Erwin’s grandfather, Red, prayed to die, but as he began to heal, he prayed to live. He later returned to the states, worked for the Veterans Administration, and was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Red’s story is a reminder about the power of prayer and how it sustains a person each day. C.S. Lewis once wrote, “In worship, God imparts himself to us.” E.M. Bounds, who wrote a book on prayer, says, “God shapes the world by prayer — the more praying there is in the world the better the world will be, the mightier the forces against evil.”