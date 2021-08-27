Column: Praying for the common good

Former Secretary of Labor, Robert Reich, has written a book on recovering the “common good.” In it, he defines what the common good is and is not. He also argues we have lost parts of it, but denies it is completely gone and can still be restored. It is an engaging read about how we as individuals and as a society can make an impact on the people around us.
In the process of thinking about the common good, I came across another book called “Beyond Valor: A World War II Story of Extraordinary Heroism, Sacrificial Love, and a Race Against Time,” by Jon Erwin and William Doyle. The book tells the story of an American radio operator on a B-29 airplane who is badly injured and burned while on a firebombing mission over Japan in the spring of 1945.
After the accident, Erwin’s grandfather, Red, prayed to die, but as he began to heal, he prayed to live. He later returned to the states, worked for the Veterans Administration, and was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Red’s story is a reminder about the power of prayer and how it sustains a person each day. C.S. Lewis once wrote, “In worship, God imparts himself to us.” E.M. Bounds, who wrote a book on prayer, says, “God shapes the world by prayer — the more praying there is in the world the better the world will be, the mightier the forces against evil.”
Even with these truths, some make a mockery concerning the power of prayer on both sides of the political aisles. Yet, in times of great crisis and great change, presidents and other leaders chose prayer.
Both General and President Washington prayed for guidance during the American Revolution. Benjamin Franklin, the greatest man in colonial America, called for a prayer during the debates over the Constitution. President Franklin Roosevelt penned a prayer in the immediate days before the D-Day landings to be read and prayed in unison with the American people. Ronald Reagan asked for a moment of silent prayer after accepting the Republican nomination for the presidential campaign in 1980. There have been many others, too. Who will ever know the times and issues around the moments when the nation’s leaders, both political and private, turned to prayer. Abraham Lincoln famously said he had been driven to his knees many times out of an overwhelming conviction he had nowhere else to go.
We hope our leaders and people in positions of power choose prayer because there are certainly benefits to it. We live in such a diverse country where the government makes no pretense of establishing a religion. In Washington’s letter to the Hebrew congregation of Philadelphia and Jefferson’s letter to the Danbury Baptists, we see the power in faith without the rudeness it can sometimes present. Such diversity can be a strength in helping us return to the common good. Moreover, we live in a country where we can choose to pray or not. However, in an age where church attendance is declining slightly in the western world, prayer can provide a measure of unification.
Prayer does not have to be pretty. Reading the Gospel record, one feels Jesus’ anguish in the garden before crucifixion. In the midst of a terrible battle during the Second World War, another Medal of Honor winner continued to pray to save one more wounded soldier amidst the chaos.
I once attended a service at a Buddhist temple. The service was almost entirely in a language I was unfamiliar with. I sat reverently and respectfully; deeply appreciating the prayer and worship. In another setting, I once heard a man from Africa pray his prayer in French. Again, I had no understanding of the words, but I felt his heart and compassion directed toward his God. Those experiences united me to humanity and gave me a deep appreciation of faith as well as the power of prayer.
Prayer can be both private and public. Some enjoy prayer as a public expression of faith while others value private meditation and reflection.
Jon Erwin’s grandfather believed if he called on God that he would answer. In 20 seconds over a Japanese city on the same day President Roosevelt died in 1945, God came to his side. He fulfilled the scriptural promise of never leaving him or forsaking him.
We are fortunate to be living in a country that still recognizes, if not always values, prayer. In Communist China, the government actively tears churches down and forces believers behind closed doors. The government recognizes how dangerous prayer can be to the individual and community at large.
Red Erwin always wanted people to know freedom did not come free. We live in a country that values both public and private faith. Prayer helps the common good. No doubt about it.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and at CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.