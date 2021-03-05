Column: Pragmatic solutions for the climate

My family called me the Electricity Police when I was in grade school because I would throw a tantrum if my sister left the lights on in a room as she left.
I became the Weird Bike Guy in college, pedaling around even after getting the keys to the car so I could save gas. I grew into an Herb Nerd when I started a hydroponics garden in graduate school so I could minimize my food waste and shrink the carbon footprint of my produce. All those characters are still a part of me. I am still deeply concerned (and often terrified) at the state of our planet, our climate and the immense inertia of our fossil fuel economy. Yet, I have also grown into a bit more of a pragmatic climate advocate. I know that expecting every American to opt for bikes or public transit, to cut down on leisure travel, and to go vegetarian fails the sniff test. My newfound pragmatism is why I now advocate for a national policy to curb and cut carbon that is not an out-and-out victory for Democrats or Republicans. Now, I’m focused on a win for the planet.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is the pragmatic solution that meets the needs of the planet and our painfully adversarial legislature. In essence, the act first places a price on carbon. The universal appeal to the act comes from what is done with that pot of money: net revenues will be immediately sent back to American households on an equal basis. If your carbon footprint is around the national average, any additional costs that fossil fuel companies pass on to the consumers will be offset by the dividend you receive. It’s revenue-neutral. It stimulates the green transition. It promotes energy independence. It will be a financial boost to the lowest income bracket whose carbon footprint is far below the national average. Does it sound like I’m bouncing between conservative and liberal goals? That’s the point.
I have my own convictions. I am ready to make sacrifices for the sake of our planet’s health that I know are unpopular. As a teacher in community college, my students — who range from ambitious high schoolers to grandparents reinventing themselves — continually force me to accept how small of a minority my convictions belong to.
Do I want a more aggressive policy than the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act offers? Frankly, I’ve come to realize that my answer doesn’t matter. This act is something that can pass. It enables the freedom of personal choice that conservatives hold dear, and it actively protects our climate in a way that liberals can get behind. As a volunteer in this community, I am explicitly trained to frame my argument around whatever my audience values most. It’s frankly refreshing to advocate for something about which I don’t have to twist my words to stay technically honest.
Did Churchill really ever say “If you’re not a liberal when you’re 25, you have no heart. If you’re not a conservative by the time you’re 35, you have no brain?” Probably not. Is there something to the sentiment? For me, the answer isn’t so simple.
My eco-daydreaming hasn’t waned, but my advocacy has certainly evolved. I’ve grown to accept that my daydreams will stay in the realm of fantasy for the near future. That’s OK, because there is enough to agree on. We just left behind one of the hottest years on record during the hottest decade on record. All that extra heat in our climate is bringing extreme weather events to a boil with alarming frequency.
Our safety and our planet are not partisan. Passing the Energy Innovation and Carbon Investment act does not mean either side of the aisle would lose. A green transition isn’t about ushering in a liberal or conservative future, it’s about designing a future that’s livable in the first place.
Nathan Ahlgrim is a psychology instructor at Catawba Valley Community College. He moved to Hickory in June 2020.