Column: Pragmatic solutions for the climate

My family called me the Electricity Police when I was in grade school because I would throw a tantrum if my sister left the lights on in a room as she left.

I became the Weird Bike Guy in college, pedaling around even after getting the keys to the car so I could save gas. I grew into an Herb Nerd when I started a hydroponics garden in graduate school so I could minimize my food waste and shrink the carbon footprint of my produce. All those characters are still a part of me. I am still deeply concerned (and often terrified) at the state of our planet, our climate and the immense inertia of our fossil fuel economy. Yet, I have also grown into a bit more of a pragmatic climate advocate. I know that expecting every American to opt for bikes or public transit, to cut down on leisure travel, and to go vegetarian fails the sniff test. My newfound pragmatism is why I now advocate for a national policy to curb and cut carbon that is not an out-and-out victory for Democrats or Republicans. Now, I’m focused on a win for the planet.