Column: Politics continue to polarize

In April, Emmanuel Macron defeated right-wing populist Marine Le Pen in the second round of France’s presidential election, winning 58.5% of the vote. “The Center Holds,” The Economist announced, the result being, “at least partially, a victory for centrist, broadly liberal, pro-European politics over the forces of nationalism and populism.”

Politics in France in recent times have seemed to run contrary to broader trends. During the 1980s, when economic neoliberalism (a belief in laissez-faire capitalism) held sway in the United States and Britain (with Ronald Reagan president in the U.S. and Margaret Thatcher prime minister in the UK), France had a democratic socialist president (Francois Mitterrand, who was elected in 1981 and reelected in 1988). A year after Donald Trump was elected president in the United States and British citizens voted to exit the European Union, French voters elected Macron, a pro-EU centrist.

Macron’s reelection seems to run contrary to high levels of polarization elsewhere. But closer looks at the results suggest that France may not be as distinct as one might assume.

Macron won a plurality in the first round of this year’s election (with 28% of the vote, more than any other candidate). But the results revealed a high level of support in France for polarized candidates. Jean-Luc Mélenchon on the far-left won 22% of the vote, while Marine Le Pen won 23% and Eric Zemmour won 7% of the vote on the far-right. Collectively, such candidates won a majority of the vote.

The two traditionally dominant, relatively moderate, political forces in France fared poorly (to put it mildly) — Valérie Pécresse of The Republicans won 5% of the vote and Anne Hidalgo of the Socialist Party won 2%. Aside from Macron’s La République En Marche!, the center in French politics has been hollowed out.

Though Marine Le Pen lost in the second round of the election, she came closer than ever to capturing the presidency. When her father Jean-Marie Le Pen of the then-named National Front progressed to the second round of France’s presidential election in 2002, he was defeated by a 64 point margin, winning only 18% of the vote. Marine nearly doubled her father’s result by winning 34% in the second round of the 2017 election. In this year’s election, with 41.5% of the vote, Le Pen demonstrated that a far-right victory is within reach.

The election results illustrated, furthermore, that France is “deeply fractured,” as The Economist put it, along geographic lines. Eighty-five percent of Parisians voted for Macron in the second round, in contrast to French residents of Auchy-les-Mines in the industrial north where 69% voted for Le Pen.

Enthusiasm for Macron in this year’s election was muted. In the first round, he was the first preference for only slightly more than a quarter of French voters. Turnout in the second round was lower than it has been in decades. Many of those who voted for Macron in the second round may have done so to prevent a Le Pen victory rather than out of support for Macron.

Election results can be misleading. They do not always reflect underlying preferences as much as some might assume. Results are dependent on voters’ preferences, but other factors matter such as the electoral system, the options available to voters, and personal characteristics of those who are running for office.

Macron’s victory provides many with a sense of relief. A Le Pen victory would have resulted in an increase in racial tension and a decrease in French support for NATO and the EU at a critical time as Ukraine battles Russian forces. Macron’s win demonstrates that cooler heads can still prevail.

But we should not ignore the undercurrents of French politics. Legislative elections in June will provide a further indication of how strong polarized forces currently are in France. Will the center once again hold? Perhaps. But the pull of those on the fringes will not be going away any time soon. Le Pen and others on the ideological fringes are making headway. If left unchecked, it won’t be long before they tear the center apart.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.