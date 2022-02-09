Column: Political labels can be artificial

You see something like the same pattern for this Gallup question, which is even more specific: “In general, do you think there is too much, too little, or the right amount of government regulation of business and industry?” During most of the last three decades, a plurality of respondents said there was too much regulation. The only exceptions were in the first year of the financial crisis and the first year of the COVID crisis, when “too much” and “the right amount” were roughly tied.

Care to guess the year when business regulation was the least popular? The answer may surprise you. It was 2011, the year before Barack Obama was reelected president, when 50% of Americans said there was too much regulation, 24% said there was too little, and 23% said it was just right.

There have been some sizable shifts in public opinion since the early 1990s, but they don’t have much to do with fiscal or economic policy. Today’s voters are far more accepting of same-sex marriage than they were then, for instance. Taken as a whole, though, poll results suggest the extremes aren’t really growing rapidly at the expense of a truly vanishing middle. Polarization isn’t the same thing as radicalization.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member and author of the new novel Mountain Folk, a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution (MountainFolkBook.com).