Column: Play speaks to us across time, history

I attended a theatrical performance of “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the HUB Station in Hudson recently. The premiere regional arts and business center is an excellent place to see a performance, holds the Mitford Museum, and sports a nice local and regional art gallery.

Amid many other things such as art and music classes, the community engagement at the HUB is simply tremendous. And so was the presentation on this night. Directed by Mr. Keith Smith, the play is an adaptation of the 1930s novel by Harper Lee and has much to say to us in the present. Such is what a classic piece of art and literature does.

As the performance progressed, I found myself tracking back to moments in the book and the film. Lee’s book and Smith’s direction captures the novelties and simplicities of childhood, as well as the various complexities of life. The play vividly shows the characters both navigating and coming to terms with bigotry, injustice and, eventually, a communal conscience. Like any good dramatic performance, it speaks to us across time and history.

Smith dedicates the production to his high school English teacher, crediting her with giving him confidence in writing and directing. He is a gifted speaker and entertainer who happens to be white. His teacher is a strong, dignified, intelligent Black woman. Even before the performance starts, the measure of relationships between people becomes an important theme.

The play is excellent. At one moment, there is laughter. At other times, there are tears, including my own. Most of us know the story from the novel resulting in children becoming aware of a neighborhood mystery, the bigotry of adults, and how suggested moral codes trump justice at times. The play also is bold in using racist terminology because the Black performers and members of the cast wanted it that way. Kudos to all. My own daughter left the play knowing the face of hatred at a different time in history. She asked questions. She vowed never to entertain those words in her head or speech.

Watching the play reminded me how effortlessly and importantly my 11th-grade teacher taught the book to my class. We read a few chapters and had honest conversations at important inflection points. The book’s admonition to step into someone else’s shoes and walk around in them a little bit has always been a guiding thought. As I get older, it becomes even more meaningful.

Leaving the play, I chafed at the times I might have not treated someone well or judged them unfairly. The themes of the play reminded me of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when he said, “All work has dignity.” And here were all these people, on stage and off, working to put on a performance designed to entertain the community. The play was also bold and brave, leaving us with larger things to ponder.

The character of Atticus Finch is a time-honored one. In this case, Charles Finkel, playing the main character, reminds the audience so eloquently about the power of conscience and how generations must teach the ones which follow about the dangers of formed and uninformed prejudice, especially our own. We carry them, sometimes knowing — sometimes not. Performances such as these, well-directed and purposed, help us to examine those things.

Yes, the novel has never been more controversial. The book remains on many banned book lists across the nation due to the language and themes mentioned therein. We are at a critical cross-point in the country where individuals of various political bents want more books banned. True, there are wonderful alternatives to the novel which can be used to address racial issues and to open dialogue among students, but to ban a book because it has tough themes is an injustice, and it is wrong.

The dinner theater performance resumes this upcoming weekend. On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, there is going to be an open dialogue session for the community to talk about the play, the issues it brings to the forefront, and how local communities can address those things. It is open to the public.

For Mr. Smith to do this with other members of the cast and community leaders is incredibly admirable. The play certainly speaks for itself, but for the issues the work brings up to leave the stage and have an opportunity to pass into the community is paramount. To simply offer time for people to talk and listen is so important. I applaud these kinds of activities.