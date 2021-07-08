Column: Plant reaches for the light, exceeds its normal height

I have seen hawks grab fish on lakes, and late one evening years ago I was witness to an owl snatching a young rabbit off the lawn, but the dragonfly incident surprised me. I didn’t think they did that. Now I know better.

I don’t sit around all day watching grass grow, but I do listen and watch when I’m among plants and critters. For one, I don’t want to be bitten or stung. For another, I might see something different.

Looking at nature is like watching a favorite movie. You get hooked the first time around, but when you see it again (and again), you notice things on the edges of the screen you didn’t catch the first time. There are details that are too abundant to take in with one viewing.

Stuff is going on the background, for example. Or when the cowboys ride through Monument Valley, there’s a vapor trail high in the sky above the buttes.

As long as nature exists, you can never truly say you’ve seen it all.

You can be assured, however, that the woods are safer in the daytime than they are at night. Some critters do not like to be disturbed, and nocturnal hunters look at anything clomping along as invasion.

Lost in the dark? Seek out the light. Or wait, if you can. The sun will rise and the light will make you feel a lot more secure and much happier. It’s only natural.

