Column: Photos, coffee mugs and hymn lyrics comfort me in classroom

I have objects in my classroom which continue to inspire me and ‘pump me up’ for the teaching day.

The historical portraits and paintings which hang in the room help me teach and get needed points across to the students. Pictures of family provide simple joy. This teacher’s life is so unique and interesting. It just leaves me speechless some days. I am having more fun with the subject and students than ever before.

I have pictures of my wife from her wedding portraits around my desk. I look at them each day and am thankful. She has done amazing things through the years so I can live a boy’s adventure tale as a teacher and coach. She is supportive and kind. We will be married 25 years this summer and every year is a blessing. I feel I get to learn about her over and over. It is a joy to live this life with her. I have the favorite picture of my two kids on a shelf near those pictures. The photo celebrates them and the sport I love.