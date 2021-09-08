Column: Photographer ponders life, death in new book

He remembers how, on a trip to the beach with Amylu before her death, he rejected her offering of a piece of driftwood she found on the shore. “It’s so beautiful,” she had said. “It’s a work of art.”

Rosenthal was annoyed. “It’s not a work of art, Amy. It’s a piece of wood. It has nothing to do with art. It’s debris.”

Looking back now, more that 50 years later, Rosenthal wonders “if that moment on the beach was a turning point,” one step on the way to her suicide.

Throughout the rest of his life, he reconnects with Amylu’s parents, her brother and co-workers at a magazine on the design school’s campus.

In his darkroom processing his artistic photographs, Amylu comes back to him and raises questions about what else he might have done.

The loss of such a friend can be so burdening that the fact sometimes has to be denied or avoided.

Rosenthal sums it up this way.