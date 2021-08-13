Column: Perseverance has worked wonders

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rudy Ruettiger is an example of all these things. As a 5-foot-6 football player, he had a desire to play on the University of Notre Dame’s football team. On paper, he did not have the grades or the physical stature to be admitted to the university or to make the team. Yet bit by bit, he worked tirelessly to first enter school and find himself on the practice squad. In the school’s final home game in 1975, Rudy made it into the game in the last seconds and made an historic tackle. At the time, he became the only football player ever to be carried off the field. His story is a reminder about how hard we are willing to work for just a few seconds to see dreams come true.

Gertrude Ederle comes to mind. She was the best female swimmer in the country in the 1920s and set a goal to swim the 21-mile English Channel. She failed the first time but did not give up. To make a second attempt, she gave up her amateur status in order to fund her swim. She accomplished the feat not only as the first woman, but also finished faster than any man. When people discuss perseverance, they mention failure. Failure does not need to be a permanent condition and can be a great teacher. Learning the lessons from failure is an important part of any struggle.

Artist Vincent Van Gogh said something wonderful: “I long so much to make beautiful things, but beautiful things require effort and disappointment and perseverance.”