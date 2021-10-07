Column: People who want to believe crazy ideas, will

A lot of crazy ideas surfaced in the “hippie ‘60s” that were curiously embraced, at least for a while.
One reason is that lots of people crave a cheap high, like filtering floor wax through sliced bread that was once fairly widespread in the decades before, and during, the 1960s. It wasn’t the best thing since sliced bread and was toxic, as you might expect.
The search for a legal high that duplicated the effects of marijuana resulted in smoking tea, loose leaf or torn from teabags. I know people still do that and there are tea cigarettes on the market, a market that is unregulated.
There is a rush from the sudden burst of caffeine found naturally in tea, a rush that is stronger because it comes from your lungs instead of through the digestive system. It’s the swimmy-headed effect. In that long-gone decade, the effects were over-exaggerated in what turned out to be an attempt to get people to believe: “It’s just like marijuana, but legal,” and then laugh at those who tried it.
Those who actually smoked marijuana said otherwise. Whatever, sucking smoke into your lungs is not a good idea — this from someone who found breaking the tobacco habit is a most difficult undertaking.
Oh, but what about ingesting morning glory seeds? Why, the rumor said, it’s almost like LSD, but not as dangerous. So, some young people ground morning glory seeds (Flying Saucers and Heavenly Blues were rated the best!) and put them in homemade milkshakes or cookies or other goodies with the expectation of tripping out on the mild side.
Wrong again. Ingesting morning glory seeds was a moving experience, according to people I knew who tried it, if you like a prolonged moving experience of the gastrointestinal kind.
They were among the experimenters who carefully dried banana peels and smoked them. Yep, the famed “ee-leck-trickle ba-na-na” from the song “Mellow Yellow” spawned yet another druggie dead end. That’s not what singer-songwriter Donovan was referring to in his song, but a lot of people wanted a banana high to be true.
Donovan eventually revealed the truth about “Mellow Yellow.” I will not tell you what he said here. You must look it up on your own.
All this goes to show that some people will believe anything, no matter how outlandish, if they want it to be true. Thus, I am not at all surprised that some folks accept the inane myths and untruths that clutter our society and politics today. Examples will occur to you.
I never took a test in elementary school, high school or college where “everybody knows that” was the right answer. We did learn, however, the mechanics of searching for the truth. But, like smoking bananas or eating morning glory seeds, getting at the truth on your own is not regulated.
It certainly isn’t required.
Two sports things
Congratulations to Bubba Wallace for winning the big race at Talladega. It’s a milestone for a worthy driver. I heard a few mutterings about the race shortened because of the weather, but every race fan knows that when the clouds come rolling in, the racing intensifies.
All the plans and strategies go out the window. Drivers have one goal: Be first when the storm hits because you don’t know if the race will resume. It’s been that way forever.
Bubba put himself in the right place at the right time — the object of any race — and it paid off. Good job, Mr. Watson.
Did you see the football game where the celebrated Tom Brady — now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer — took on his former team on the New England Patriots’ home field? Oh, the drama! The Bucs won, barely, in what turned out to be a very good game.
Now, did you notice who the real hero was? Ryan Succop, that’s who. Succop, a Hickory legend in football and soccer, has been beating college and NFL teams since he graduated from Hickory High School in 2005.
Ryan was a winner for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans and now the Bucs. He was “Mr. Irrelevant” in 2009 when he was the last player chosen in the pro draft. That didn’t bother him at all. He’s the only player with that moniker to play in and win a Super Bowl.
Big Tom might have received most of the attention Sunday night, but we know who kicked four field goals and an extra point to put 13 of the Bucs’ 19 points on the scoreboard. Good job, Mr. Succop. As usual.
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com