Column: People who want to believe crazy ideas, will

A lot of crazy ideas surfaced in the “hippie ‘60s” that were curiously embraced, at least for a while.

One reason is that lots of people crave a cheap high, like filtering floor wax through sliced bread that was once fairly widespread in the decades before, and during, the 1960s. It wasn’t the best thing since sliced bread and was toxic, as you might expect.

The search for a legal high that duplicated the effects of marijuana resulted in smoking tea, loose leaf or torn from teabags. I know people still do that and there are tea cigarettes on the market, a market that is unregulated.

There is a rush from the sudden burst of caffeine found naturally in tea, a rush that is stronger because it comes from your lungs instead of through the digestive system. It’s the swimmy-headed effect. In that long-gone decade, the effects were over-exaggerated in what turned out to be an attempt to get people to believe: “It’s just like marijuana, but legal,” and then laugh at those who tried it.

Those who actually smoked marijuana said otherwise. Whatever, sucking smoke into your lungs is not a good idea — this from someone who found breaking the tobacco habit is a most difficult undertaking.