Column: People are not born racist, it is taught to them

When I graduated from high school in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania, in 1966, we had three Black girls in our graduating class. They were a part of our class. We did not care that they were Black; it meant nothing to us. I would see on the news that there was civil unrest in much of the South. I keep in touch every now and then with one of those girls. She is also a writer.

My wife and I moved to Jacksonville, North Carolina, in 2004. In 2013, we moved to Raleigh, where we presently live. I can see the hatred by some toward Black people. I hear comments like, “Go back to the country where you came from.” Think about that. This is where they came from. People are not born to be racist; it is taught to them by their parents, other kids in school, etc.

I think white supremacy is a cancer on our country. This is the United States of America. We have one flag, the Stars and Stripes. You can fly that Confederate flag from the back of your pickup truck, but it means nothing. That is not the flag of America.

