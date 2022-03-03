Column: Peace, justice in the Ukraine

Russia went to war against the Ukrainian government last week. Seeking territorial gains, Vladimir Putin has shown what he always has been; a bully of mammoth proportions.
Europe has not seen a buildup like this since World War II. It was 84 years ago when the big leaders of Europe appeased Nazi Germany and part of Czechoslovakia was taken for German living space. Putin is using a similar argument to invade the Ukraine; citing the need to expand into territory which, in his view, should be Russian anyway.
This war, even if it ends quickly, is a test for Western democracies. Over 30 years ago, just before the fall of the Soviet Union, Francis Fukuyama wrote his famous essay arguing the “End of History.” His thesis heralded the success of western democratic nations. Yet, today, the western countries, members of NATO, and the United Nations have much to prove in mitigating this new war in Europe. As the world has become more global, these nations and organizations need to continue what they are already doing: finding creative ways to thwart Putin’s intentions. Their effectiveness in this hour will show the world if they can be strong or if new solutions for the future may need to be called for.
Sanctions can be good. But there needs to be more. The world community needs to be strict and outspoken enough to enforce their words with deeds. Every avenue of assault against Russia should be explored.
Something the World War II generation did not possess but peoples have now is social media. At present, the Ukrainian people and their supporters are absolutely winning the conflict in that theater of war. There have been marches, protests, and prayer vigils in many countries in full support of the people in their invaded territory. These events have been published all over applications which have not only shown the brutality and struggles of war, but especially the unrighteousness of the Russian cause. The world has been moved by the resiliency and the resolve of the Ukrainian people in combating Russia. People with familial and political ties to Ukraine have been speaking out all over the world. Voices of protest and support are immediately being heard.
Here at home, Republicans opposed to President Joe Biden should be cautious. Instead of criticizing the president, it would be helpful for these politicians to stand shoulder to shoulder with him in solidarity against Putin and his actions in the Ukraine. Certainly, the opposition party has the challenge to hold the president accountable for his actions, but when he is working to end a war and protect a people, it is wise to put the other details of politics aside and support his leadership.
This war has the capacity to adjust geopolitics, and the United States has a role to play in such a possible reordering. From an economic and foreign policy perspective, the appearance of strength and unity from the country’s politicians is paramount in helping the Ukraine and our allies.
One thing many have seen over the last week is the near absence of statesmen and women. Each crucial hour brings great leaders to the forefront. We are in the midst of such a moment. Who will eventually emerge to be the face of the movement to articulate what transpires on this current global stage? Although historians can look to the deeds and plain talk of a great statesmen, for example, Winston Churchill, it is time for a new era of statesmen and women. It is possible these modern people of principle will be revealed first on social media.
The American people are praying for Ukraine. Its tenacity, led by its president, should be an amazing encouragement to the rest of us. We should support these people during this time and after by donating blood, sending food and material, and helping to rebuild their shattered worlds at the appropriate time. There are other ways to help, too, like economic boycotts and supporting American workers temporarily hurt by sanctions placed on Russian materials.
Clearly, Russia needs to be called out and sanctioned, even if it hurts American consumers for a time. Perhaps the rest of us may come to understand the bitter way the World War II generation navigated their time. In experiencing the need to sacrifice, we may learn we do not always need each material product we have to make ends meet. And in some ways, we may come to understand how other people in the world survive.
It is unfortunate to need a war to show us this. Of course, the first priority and concern is supporting the people of Ukraine and working for peace and justice for those affected by war.
The lesson of history is most wars are long and brutal slogs. Let us hope and pray this one is not.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.