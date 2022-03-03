Column: Peace, justice in the Ukraine

One thing many have seen over the last week is the near absence of statesmen and women. Each crucial hour brings great leaders to the forefront. We are in the midst of such a moment. Who will eventually emerge to be the face of the movement to articulate what transpires on this current global stage? Although historians can look to the deeds and plain talk of a great statesmen, for example, Winston Churchill, it is time for a new era of statesmen and women. It is possible these modern people of principle will be revealed first on social media.

The American people are praying for Ukraine. Its tenacity, led by its president, should be an amazing encouragement to the rest of us. We should support these people during this time and after by donating blood, sending food and material, and helping to rebuild their shattered worlds at the appropriate time. There are other ways to help, too, like economic boycotts and supporting American workers temporarily hurt by sanctions placed on Russian materials.