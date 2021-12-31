Column: Pandemic robbed ECCCM of many of our volunteers

Eastern Cooperative Christian Ministry has been serving people in need in our area for over 50 years. The organization has seen many changes through that time, but one thing that never changes is the dedication and hard work of amazing volunteers. The numbers of those who were able to continue to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, did change drastically.

As people were being advised to stay home, many of ECCCM’s volunteers felt that they had no choice but to stop coming. Some of these volunteers had been with our ministry for years, and felt terrible that they could no longer help.

The large volunteer roster at ECCCM fell to just a handful. Despite this, ECCCM continued to soldier on through the pandemic, putting in mask mandates, rearranging the facility to allow for social distancing, and regularly sanitizing everything imaginable. The ministry’s small staff worked harder than ever to keep it afloat during these lean times, never diminishing the quality of service throughout.

To keep up with need, ECCCM had to reach out to Adult Life and other local organizations. We were able to borrow their staff members who needed to obtain work hours since their facilities had been required to shut down.

