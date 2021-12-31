Column: Pandemic robbed ECCCM of many of our volunteers

Eastern Cooperative Christian Ministry has been serving people in need in our area for over 50 years. The organization has seen many changes through that time, but one thing that never changes is the dedication and hard work of amazing volunteers. The numbers of those who were able to continue to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, did change drastically.
As people were being advised to stay home, many of ECCCM’s volunteers felt that they had no choice but to stop coming. Some of these volunteers had been with our ministry for years, and felt terrible that they could no longer help.
The large volunteer roster at ECCCM fell to just a handful. Despite this, ECCCM continued to soldier on through the pandemic, putting in mask mandates, rearranging the facility to allow for social distancing, and regularly sanitizing everything imaginable. The ministry’s small staff worked harder than ever to keep it afloat during these lean times, never diminishing the quality of service throughout.
To keep up with need, ECCCM had to reach out to Adult Life and other local organizations. We were able to borrow their staff members who needed to obtain work hours since their facilities had been required to shut down.
Eventually, as vaccines became available and people started learning to live in a COVID-19 world, more people started coming back to volunteer. Unfortunately, the numbers were still nowhere near our pre-COVID volunteer statistics. Gratefully, a few new folks were added, but still there are many volunteer holes left to fill.
A number of the client door workers could not come back. These folks deal directly with the clients, filling their food orders, and taking the food out to them. It’s a position that takes a little time to learn but in the end can be very rewarding. Many door workers come back into the pantry with stories of how blessed the clients felt while receiving their food, and how touched they themselves felt to witness this humbling experience.
Our fleet of grocery drivers was also vastly depleted. These folks go to local grocery stores daily to pick up donations. It’s a lot of fun to hit the road and get some good exercise loading and unloading boxes of food. Additionally, ECCCM’s thrift store saw a sizable reduction in volunteers. Sorting through donations can be very interesting to volunteers, seeing the generosity of others as well as finding item treasures which bring delight.
One thing that is so true of the volunteer experience at ECCCM, is that one gets to work with some amazing people. The folks at ECCCM are an extended family, all working together to serve those in need, and new friends are always welcome.
If someone is looking for a place to serve, a rewarding experience, and a great group of people to be around, ECCCM is a wonderful place to find your niche.
Allen Sherrill is the director of Food Pantry Operations at ECCCM. He’s been on staff for almost five years, and has been involved with the organization since he was in high school.