Column: Our lives are a compilation of stories

For each of us, there are stories. Stories about us. Stories for us. As human beings, when are we not speaking to or about someone? A life is a compilation of these many stories. Each told again for pleasure or instruction. These stories help a living soul flirt somewhere between testimony and legacy.

In gathering with family, I am always thankful for the stories and the testimonials of those members who came before. In fact, just looking around the table is a chance to know and remember the contributions of many.

My grandfathers served in World War II and were fortunate to come home to their families. They built modern America by contributing in the ways they could. My grandmothers did the same in their own ways, too. My parents, born in the late ’40s, put their hand to the plow and educated four children and are currently pleasantly consumed with their 10 grandchildren.

Continuing to live in a free country where freedom of worship and assembly are recognized is definitely something to be thankful for. As a major election passes, being free to elect representatives to positions of leadership is a mark of a free country. Not everyone in the world shares this privilege.

At Thanksgiving gatherings, there is the meal, but there is also the lingering things which remind all of us of the empty chair. As families age, it is inevitable. Even the possible place settings at a table reveal to us the passing of the seasons. Life is often hard, as a prominent pastor once said, “As hard as crucible steel.” But, it is also uplifting because we have the opportunity to gather with family and friends during the holidays and reminisce about the heroes in our lives; the people who refused to give up on us, taught us a little more about life, and never leave our side.

They point us to the legacy of human endurances and offer us hope. At Thanksgiving, as with many other moments in a year, we are reminded about time and how precious it is. We are again touched by an individual’s gift of service as a parent, a teacher, a mentor, or a host of a meal. Thanksgiving is an opportunity to fellowship, to learn, and to bless those beloved in our lives. And it can also be a time to think about service and helping others.

The idea of the practice of Thanksgiving is an ancient one. The origin of the word relates to the feeling of goodwill; the act of giving thanks and appreciation — of graciously crediting someone else. Expressing gratitude and thankfulness does not relate to feelings of indebtedness, but an expression on one’s own kindness to an individual.

Thanksgiving is a special time to remember all the individuals who have moved mightily in our lives over the years and continually shape who we are. In some giving way, they made our lives a text to be written and explored.

One of my eighth-grade teachers passed away this month. I have amazing and fond recollections of her class. My memory of her is someone who put good reading texts in front of students in order for them to explore and imagine. She had a heart for her students, and if we had written some of our own stories, she obliged us on many occasions. She let us enjoy words and stories. Her love for her subject and her compassion for students were the admirable qualities that made her who she was. I remember her class being a lively and engaging space. She could be funny, but firm. Her students deeply respected her.

I do not know everything that transpired between her birth and the dash that marked her eventual death. I only was fortunate enough to see a few small years, but she was a solid lady, a good wife and mother, and simply a lovely person. In the way she carried herself and the way she taught, she inspired us to know we had a purpose, and our worlds would be OK.

If it is true what the historian Thucydides wrote about heroes having the whole Earth for their tomb, then the mentors in our lives continue to help our own from day to day. Because we have been given much, we know we can give much in return. And we know we can keep going because they provided the tools and their examples for us to learn from and follow.

History reminds us we don’t know about tomorrow. As scripture says, we see through a glass darkly. Yet, at Thanksgiving, I am grateful for the people, like my beloved English teacher, who made my vision a little bit clearer. I remain grateful for her kindness and her teaching heart.