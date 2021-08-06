Column: Online learning can work well

Software programs such as Power Point and Prezi facilitate the creation of engaging multimedia lectures with audio recorded over visual displays of content. Given short attention spans when it comes to viewing and listening to pre-recorded lectures, I challenged myself to create presentations no more than 10 minutes long per topic for students to review. This forced me to think about what was most important to convey and to distill the course material down to essential points. The upshot was greater clarity in presenting the material with the more precise directing of students toward the key points to focus on in the readings.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When I first taught an online class in the summer of 2005 as a graduate student, Zoom did not exist. And before COVID-19 struck, I had never used video-conferencing software. Zoom certainly has its drawbacks/limitations. As use of the software boomed, so did complaints of “Zoom fatigue” and other ills associated with online meetings. But Zoom enables college seminar classes to be conducted as they often are in-person with discussion-based interaction around course readings. Students seemed, to my surprise, to be just as willing, if not more so, to participate over Zoom. Having a technological filter between a speaker and the group that one is speaking to perhaps relieves some of the stress often associated with public speaking.