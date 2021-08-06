Column: Online learning can work well

This is a column that I never expected to write based on an opinion that I never expected to have.
In March of 2020, Lenoir-Rhyne University, where I teach as a professor of political science, moved all classes online as COVID-19 spread throughout the nation. Classes remained mostly online for the 2020-21 academic year during which Lenoir-Rhyne followed a hybrid model of limited in-class instruction combined with online learning for all classes. Having taught online over the summer previously, the shift to the virtual world was not entirely new to me. But I had never taught so many different courses in an online format. I was skeptical that a course such as Statistics for Political and Social Research could be taught effectively online. Learning statistics requires doing math, and often, for my class, involves in-person guidance/instruction through problem sets, something seemingly ill-suited for an online format.
To be sure, teaching the course online was not easy. But a central lesson I learned from the COVID-induced mass experiment with online education is that, much to my surprise, most of what I regularly do in-class can be done relatively effectively in an online format. Like many others throughout America (and the world) I discovered that technology now enables my job to be done remotely if need be, freeing myself and my students of the physical constraints of the previously assumed necessity of being on campus.
Software programs such as Power Point and Prezi facilitate the creation of engaging multimedia lectures with audio recorded over visual displays of content. Given short attention spans when it comes to viewing and listening to pre-recorded lectures, I challenged myself to create presentations no more than 10 minutes long per topic for students to review. This forced me to think about what was most important to convey and to distill the course material down to essential points. The upshot was greater clarity in presenting the material with the more precise directing of students toward the key points to focus on in the readings.
When I first taught an online class in the summer of 2005 as a graduate student, Zoom did not exist. And before COVID-19 struck, I had never used video-conferencing software. Zoom certainly has its drawbacks/limitations. As use of the software boomed, so did complaints of “Zoom fatigue” and other ills associated with online meetings. But Zoom enables college seminar classes to be conducted as they often are in-person with discussion-based interaction around course readings. Students seemed, to my surprise, to be just as willing, if not more so, to participate over Zoom. Having a technological filter between a speaker and the group that one is speaking to perhaps relieves some of the stress often associated with public speaking.
Surely, I initially thought, I would not be able to replicate the peer-review writing process that I employ in the classroom in which students work in pairs on writing projects, or to help students individually or in small group settings on statistics problem sets in an online format. These are things that seem to require working in close contact with others, something that was no longer possible given social distancing guidelines. Again to my surprise, though, I discovered that breakout rooms and screen-sharing through Zoom enabled close collaboration among students as well as individualized and small-group instruction.
Lenoir-Rhyne’s Center for Teaching and Learning recently held a virtual session on what we, as faculty, have learned from a year of COVID-19. I found during the session that many of my colleagues echoed the sentiment that much of what they do in the classroom can be replicated online. Some even found the online format to be preferable to in-class instruction for certain things. Dr. Michael McGee, Dean of the College of Health Sciences and Professor of Health, Exercise, and Sport Science found, for example, using the video assessment software GoReact, that small group work could in some instances be better monitored online than in person. “Through the virtual world, actually, I think in some cases the students got better feedback because instead of me walking around the room, I was watching one person on a video and giving them personalized feedback”, he said.
Learning online is of course not without its limitations. It can be difficult to build community, provoke interest in an academic field, and inspire the pursuit of knowledge virtually. Students must have self-discipline to succeed online. There can be distractions when tuning in on Zoom from various locations outside of a classroom environment. And what one learns in college ideally is not confined to the classroom but spills over into interactions that occur on a daily basis, at times during chance encounters, across campus. Yet online learning should not be dismissed or assumed to be sub-par to in-class instruction solely based on differences in the delivery method. It is often now possible, as a result of technological advancements, to successfully replicate, and in some cases even improve on, in-class experiences virtually.
There is some expectation of a “return to normal” as we continue to (hopefully) put the pandemic behind us. But I hope, in some ways, that we do not return to the pre-pandemic status quo. COVID-19 disrupted education as it did every other professional field, forcing adaptation and innovation. Rather than a return to normal, the establishment of a new normal in which in-class and online instruction is blended, drawing on the strengths of each, is arguably the way forward. The pandemic has been a tragedy, but as is often also the case in such circumstances, an opportunity as well. Let’s seize it in the days ahead.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.