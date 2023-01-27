Column: On this day in 1945, Russian troops liberated death camps

January 27 is known as The International Day of Commemoration of the Holocaust. It is also the day when the series of camps known as Auschwitz-Birkenau were liberated by soldiers of the Russian Army in 1945.

Prisoners representing 29 countries were released by the Soviets to find their way home. Because the soldiers carried no cameras, pictures of the moment of liberation had to be recreated later.

According to historians Jay Winter and Blaine Bagget, Auschwitz was never intended to be just a death camp. In fact, Auschwitz, as the main camp, represented the model for a new German industrial society based on Jewish and Polish labor. The slogan at the gate of the complex, “Arbiet Macht Frei,” signified freedom through work. Birkenau, or Auschwitz II, became the death camp. There, several crematories were especially constructed to burn the remains of laborers. Their ashes would be sold as fertilizer to local villagers. Gassing of prisoners at Birkenau stopped during the fall of 1945.

German guards counted nearly 67,000 prisoners on Jan. 17. They abandoned most of the Auschwitz camp the following day. They gave prisoners the option of staying in the series of camps or marching to the German border in order to be taken to German labor camps. Some made the decision to leave Auschwitz. Tragically, many marched to their deaths due to the weather and the violence of German SS troops.

Russian Army troops moved into the camps on Jan. 27. There, they found the remains of the four gas chambers. Before leaving, the Nazis attempted to destroy the evidence of their mass killing. These Russian soldiers were not the first to see such means of extermination. Soviet troops had liberated the Majdanek camp in eastern Poland the previous July.

Upon entering the camps, survivors were basically left alone. The prisoners were then released to find their own way home instead of remaining in the camps and counted as displaced persons. The physicist Primo Levi wrote a book about his journey back to Italy. Some camp survivors argue the camps were never truly liberated because the Germans had simply left. Either way, some lives were saved.

After the liberation, some parts of Auschwitz were used by the Soviets to house German prisoners of war. Other Nazi prisoners were marched to Russia to camps there. Some of these men were returned to Germany after 1947; however, many died in Russian prison camps.

The writer and philosopher, Elie Wiesel, has written widely about his experiences in the labor camps at Auschwitz and Buchenwald. His “Night” trilogy is a powerful window into the experience of a camp survivor. While at Auschwitz, he was separated from his mother and sister and never saw them again. His father perished at Buchenwald. Wiesel was one of the prisoners who left Auschwitz in what came to be called “the death march” to the German border.

In a speech given at the White House in 1999, Wiesel said, “Our only miserable consolation was that we believed that Auschwitz and Treblinka were closely guarded secrets; that the leaders of the free world did not know what was going on behind those black gates and barbed wire; that they had no knowledge of the war against the Jews that Hitler’s armies and their accomplices waged as part of the war against the allies. If they knew, we thought, surely those leaders would have moved heaven and earth to intervene.” Of course, he was wrong. Many countries knew what Hitler’s SS troops were doing as early as 1942 and 1943. But, like the United States, they carried on their anti-Semitism while continuing to fight the war.

There is evidence the U.S. military could have bombed the railroads leading to Auschwitz, but they chose not to because military planners were concerned such a mission would take away resources from other operations. Eventually, they did bomb the camp. By war’s end, the horror of the camps was exposed for all to see. The allies, when liberating the camps, not only freed physical beings from horrid living conditions and terrible mental trauma. They were able, in many cases, to liberate the human spirit.

In recent years, some scholars have tried to create the myth of the Holocaust. Websites have been set up to disprove the genocide of the Jewish people. These “deniers” are trying to attack the legal existence of the State of Israel. Iranian President, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, supported a conference in recent years simply to do this very thing. The conference was a joke.

Holocaust deniers do not have much historical evidence to stand on. One of their arguments concerns the actual number of prisoners killed in the camps. Sadly, these numbers will continue to be debated and may never truly be known.