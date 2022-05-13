Column: On the road again

Mark Twain said, “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.”

Ever a Twain fan, I could not agree more. I love to travel to experience different places and see new things. It really does broaden your horizons and widen your perspective. When you witness the enormity and beauty of the world we live in, your daily personal problems often seem to diminish. Seeing how others live often brings a greater appreciation for our own living conditions, as well.

They say Americans only see an average of 12 states in their lifetime. By Twain’s world-traveling standards, that definitely seems like vegetating in one little corner of the earth to me. It’s hard for me to understand why there are some people who take pride in never having left the state in which they were born.

I once had a coworker who had no desire to travel anywhere. When his wife stated she wanted to see the Grand Canyon, my coworker humorously asked her, “Why? Can’t you just look at it in a book?” He was ribbing her a little, of course, but he honestly was content to never see anything much other than his home and the office. That’s hard for me to fathom.

I did a lot of traveling pre-pandemic. I spent many years pursuing what I dubbed my 50 Before 50 Quest. And I was successful. I managed to visit all 50 states before I turned 50 years old. In fact, I was so excited to visit unfamiliar places that I actually ended up completing it five years ahead of schedule.

Having reached my goal, I set my sights on seeing more foreign countries since I had only been to a few. We took a family trip to Ireland and several of us made a brief overnight trip to London which I’d dreamed of visiting since childhood. We packed in more in that exhausting 24 hours than some people might see in a week, and we talked of going back when we could stay longer. Having a limited budget for such things, I knew it would be years before we made it back again.

Then came the pandemic and it brought all travel plans to a screeching halt. Travel dreams were put on hold and staycations became the norm. We made the best of our staycations, completing some projects around the house and enjoying time on the lake, but it just didn’t have the same effect as leaving home and truly unplugging from our day-to-day activities.

As the pandemic seems to finally be waning, we’ve tested the waters with a few short road trips and made a couple of overnight stays. It feels really good. There’s an amazing amount to see within just a few hours of our home in the foothills of North Carolina. I’m looking forward to visiting with our far-flung family again soon and hoping to finally check Kitty Hawk off my travel bucket list this summer. And someday, I will get back to London to see what I missed.

In a world where “broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things” seem to be in short supply these days, I’m ready for all of us to return to traveling in earnest. Lao Tzu said a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, but Willie Nelson sums it up for me. I just can’t wait to get on the road again.

Cami Hepler is a lifelong animal lover, year-round sports fan, and part-time freelance writer from Hickory.