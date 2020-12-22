Column: Nothing says Merry Christmas like shiny glass balls and tinsel

I’m a purist when it comes to Christmas trees. They should be real (or at least green) and feature large colored bulbs, shiny glass ornaments and tinsel.

It’s true, many of us try to recreate Christmases from our preschool years.

My memories predate the aluminum tree craze of the 1960s. In case you missed 1962, every other house had a fake silver tree spotlighted by a rotating color wheel because it was too dangerous to use strings of lights on these trees. Any faulty lights on a metal tree could get you electrocuted, so most families illuminated the trees with a rotating floodlight.

I have no idea what it was like to live in a living room that turned green and blue and yellow and red throughout the evening because my mother clung to tradition. A Christmas tree should be green and smell like pine. Every December we headed to the local grocery store or the tree lot at the Dairy Queen. We’d pick out a tree shipped in from Wisconsin or Michigan or some other northern place, take it home and turn it into a garish holiday extravaganza.

Our multicolored ornaments were made by artisans from Russia and East Germany where Christmas was forbidden. It was an irony lost on most everyone, much like holiday goods made in Communist China today.