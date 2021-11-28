Column: Nirvana's 'Nevermind' turns 30

This year marks the 30th anniversary of grunge/alternative rock band Nirvana’s sophomore release “Nevermind,” one of the most popular and influential albums of all time. “Nevermind” has sold over 30 million copies worldwide. It is listed sixth on Rolling Stone’s 2020 list of the 500 greatest albums of all time, just after the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” and ahead of Prince’s “Purple Rain,” the Rolling Stones’ “Exile on Main Street,” and the Clash’s “London Calling.”

The lead single and opening track, “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” has been streamed more than 1 billion times on Spotify. Its accompanying music video has been viewed more than 1 billion times on YouTube. “Nevermind” is the defining album of an era and generation, an embodiment of the cultural zeitgeist of the 1990s.

It was not obvious at the time of its release that “Nevermind” would go on to become one of the highest selling and most influential albums of all time. Rolling Stone magazine’s initial review of the album was muted. Sales expectations were modest. It was not until the music video for “Smells Like Teen Spirit” hit MTV, a month after the release of “Nevermind,” that the album began to take off.