Column: Nirvana's 'Nevermind' turns 30

This year marks the 30th anniversary of grunge/alternative rock band Nirvana’s sophomore release “Nevermind,” one of the most popular and influential albums of all time. “Nevermind” has sold over 30 million copies worldwide. It is listed sixth on Rolling Stone’s 2020 list of the 500 greatest albums of all time, just after the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” and ahead of Prince’s “Purple Rain,” the Rolling Stones’ “Exile on Main Street,” and the Clash’s “London Calling.”
The lead single and opening track, “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” has been streamed more than 1 billion times on Spotify. Its accompanying music video has been viewed more than 1 billion times on YouTube. “Nevermind” is the defining album of an era and generation, an embodiment of the cultural zeitgeist of the 1990s.
It was not obvious at the time of its release that “Nevermind” would go on to become one of the highest selling and most influential albums of all time. Rolling Stone magazine’s initial review of the album was muted. Sales expectations were modest. It was not until the music video for “Smells Like Teen Spirit” hit MTV, a month after the release of “Nevermind,” that the album began to take off.
Trends in music, similar to in other realms such as in politics and fashion, often move oppositionally to what came previously. There has typically been a shift away from the incumbent party of the president at midterm elections. Baggy clothes gave way to skinny jeans and bell bottoms to tapered pants. Political and cultural trends tend to move like the temperature in a climate controlled room, in one direction (hotter or colder depending on the weather outside) until crossing a set threshold (the temperature on the thermostat) after which an oppositional force pushes back (the heat or air conditioning kicks on).
Nirvana emerged out of, and in some ways in reaction to, the dominant musical trends of the 1980s. Synthetic/electronic sounds featured prominently in ’80s pop music. Flamboyant hair metal dominated FM rock radio. Nirvana offered something different — an authentic rawness, music stripped down to its essential elements that contrasted with the over-produced superficiality of the popular music of the time.
The ethos of grunge, furthermore, fit the aesthetic of Gen X, a generation characterized/stereotyped as being apathetic, alienated and disaffected. The Reagan era, in contrast to the “turn on, tune in, drop out” ethos of the hippie era, was marked by commercialized, materialistic competitiveness. Gen X pushed back against ’80s excesses, a system that seemed rigged, and way of life that seemed vacuous.
Nirvana mirrored and molded the ascendant cultural trends of the ’90s. The band marked a return to the basics in both structure and style — guitar, bass, drums, and vocals without synthetic/electronic sounds, short, emotionally raw songs based on simple power chords that did not sugarcoat teenage feelings of frustration and listlessness.
Nirvana’s sound was not entirely unique. Cobain was influenced by college rock (also known as alternative or indie) bands of the 1980s, such as R.E.M., the Replacements, and Hüsker Dü. With “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Cobain admitted, he was, “basically trying to rip off the Pixies.” Rather than the album being significantly more “original” than what came previously, the success of “Nevermind” was in part due to the album being released at a time that was ripe for the unseating of the stagnant sound of ’80s mainstream music.
Cobain’s pop sensibilities also helped propel Nirvana to the top of the charts. While he was a fan of punk bands such as the Sex Pistols, Black Flag, and MDC, he also was a fan of melodic rock bands such the Beatles and Aerosmith (“Meet the Beatles” and Aerosmith’s “Rocks” were listed on Cobain’s Top 50 by Nirvana list). Combining punk rock edge with pop hooks led to the creation of emotionally impactful, instantly memorable music for youth culture to latch on to.
Cobain struggled with heroin addiction and died by suicide in 1994 at the age of 27, freezing in time his image as the embodiment of a generation of disaffected teens. As Gen X was replaced by millennials, which is now being superseded by Gen Z, many of those who came of age in the 1990s grew into mortgages, families of their own, and careers that their younger selves may have never envisioned. I would like to think that Cobain would have evolved with them and found some contentment, had he lived.
Gen X did not have Cobain’s voice as the ’90s gave way to the 21st century. But they can speak for themselves, and on the 30th anniversary of “Nevermind” say “thank you,” in his memory, for voicing the frustrations, fears, and vulnerabilities common to young adults, and for providing comfort by reminding us that we are not alone, but are united by a common, though often elusive search for meaning, understanding, and purpose in our lives.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.