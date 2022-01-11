Column: New year couldn’t get here soon enough

Thank heavens it’s 2022 already. These past 12 months have been doozies.

Things started to go south for me last spring when an intestinal flareup progressed to a solid round of antibiotics.

This wasn’t my first colonoscopy rodeo, as they say. Fasting and a liquid diet is one thing, but the gallon jug of lemon-flavored “prep” is the clincher, especially at 2 a.m. when the alarm goes off to down the second half.

As luck would have it, my first procedure was canceled and rescheduled 10 days later, which meant I got to press re-set on the prep and enjoy another gallon of lemon stuff.

Shortly afterward, my cousins from California showed up for a three-day visit. All went well until that last morning, when I discovered a groaning faucet — a whole house full of them, in fact. Somehow an outside spigot had been left open, and my well wasn’t just running low, it was sucking mud.

Pay attention when FEMA and the Red Cross recommend keeping extra water on hand for emergencies. That morning we had to forego showers, but it was nice to have bottled water available so we could at least brush our teeth.