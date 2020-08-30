Column: NC leaders should prize flexibility, innovation in a post-COVID world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — Although working from home provides a great deal of flexibility and potential benefits, professional and personal, most of us don’t want to make it our default setting — even after, or perhaps because of, being ordered to work from home this spring during the initial response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The specific percentages vary by survey instrument, but the trend is unmistakable. Most people who’ve telecommuted this year have liked some aspects of it. They want the option to, say, work a few hours a week or a few days a month from home. But only about 12% to 19%, depending on the poll, want to transition fully or mostly to home-based employment.

We miss the social interaction, it seems. We find that we get distracted at home by family responsibilities or household tasks. And in some industries, managers and workers have discovered that their capacity to deliver goods, services, or projects on time, at a high level of quality, requires cooperation that only face-to-face contact can facilitate.

By no means am I saying, however, that the COVID crisis will fail to produce lasting changes in workplaces. If even 12% of us end up telecommuting all or most of the time, that would roughly double the share of work-hours previously done at home.