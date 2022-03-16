Column: NC Democrats get reality check

I argued that we needed to place binding constraints on gerrymandering in our state constitution, via a public referendum. The plaintiffs made a rather different, and to my mind rather unpersuasive, claim: that such binding constraints were already in the constitution, hidden in plain sight for hundreds of years behind such broadly worded phrases as “free elections” and “equal protection” and “freedom of speech.”

Well, the plaintiffs got their way. They convinced four Democratic justices to execute a retroactive rewrite of North Carolina’s constitution. They even convinced the justices to require the use of voting history and other political data in drawing legislative districts, despite the fact that our bipartisan redistricting-reform coalition had long fought to reduce the use of such information when drawing maps.

They got their way, yes, but not what they really wanted. As my John Locke Foundation colleague Andy Jackson points out, Democrats have failed even to recruit candidates for 41 of the state’s 170 legislative districts. While some of these unchallenged seats are safely Republican, Democrats left 11 potentially competitive seats on the table, seven in the House and four in the Senate.