Column: Myanmar coup reminds us of the stakes here in America

There was, in at least one way, a striking similarity between the coup that occurred in Myanmar on Feb. 1 and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Following a November election, there were allegations of fraud and demands for a recount from the losing side despite sufficient evidence to indicate that the election had been “stolen."
Then, unlike in the United States, democracy in Myanmar collapsed. Why did the coup in Myanmar succeed whereas the insurrection in the United States failed?
Democracies are supported by civic cultures instilled within the citizenry. Though the United States has experienced democratic backsliding in recent years as democratic norms have been upended and levels of trust in government have fallen (while political polarization has increased), the United States has nearly 250 years of experience with democracy (in at least some limited form prior to expansion of enfranchisement). Such experience with, and socialization under, a democratic form of governance resulted in democratic consolidation in America, where democracy is viewed, in effect, “the only game in town." Myanmar, in contrast to the longevity of experience with democracy in the United States and gradual development of a civic culture and democratic consolidation over an extended period of time, experienced only approximately five years of semi-democratic rule prior to the coup.
And although the military in Myanmar, known as the Tatmadaw, which seized control in a coup in 1962 and held on to it almost continuously for 50 years, began to make way for a transition to civilian rule starting in 2011, it never fully relinquished its power. It set aside for itself, for example, control over 25% of the seats in parliament so as to be able to veto any proposed constitutional changes. The Tatmadaw also attempted to prevent Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s most popular opposition figure during military rule, from leading the country by barring those with foreign relatives from becoming president (she has two British sons, but worked around this provision by creating a new post that was elevated above the presidency). The military was likely hoping to create the veneer of democracy to enhance its legitimacy without truly relinquishing its power.
Civilian forces in Myanmar, led by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party, proved to be difficult to contain. Unlike the closely contested presidential election in the United States in 2020, the NLD won the November election in Myanmar in a landslide, humiliating the military and potentially relegating it to a permanent minority in parliament. With the military’s influence over Myanmar’s central institutions under threat, it took action to ensure its grip on power.
Unlike in the United States, undemocratic action in Myanmar was a top-down coup rather than a bottom-up insurgency. Myanmar’s military has the weaponry and resources to effectively carry out a coup. The insurgents in the United States, despite wreaking havoc through the use of violence for hours at the Capitol, did not. And prior to and after the presidential election in America, the United States’ military establishment emphasized that it would not play a role in the presidential election.
Though democracy is intact in the United States whereas it has been snuffed out in Myanmar, troubling questions remain related to the state of democracy in America in the wake of the January 6 insurgency. Avoiding the worst outcome does not justify carrying on as usual. Let us use the coup in Myanmar as a reminder of the stakes involved when democracy deteriorates to the point of collapse.
Dr. David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.