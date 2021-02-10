Column: Myanmar coup reminds us of the stakes here in America

There was, in at least one way, a striking similarity between the coup that occurred in Myanmar on Feb. 1 and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Following a November election, there were allegations of fraud and demands for a recount from the losing side despite sufficient evidence to indicate that the election had been “stolen."

Then, unlike in the United States, democracy in Myanmar collapsed. Why did the coup in Myanmar succeed whereas the insurrection in the United States failed?

Democracies are supported by civic cultures instilled within the citizenry. Though the United States has experienced democratic backsliding in recent years as democratic norms have been upended and levels of trust in government have fallen (while political polarization has increased), the United States has nearly 250 years of experience with democracy (in at least some limited form prior to expansion of enfranchisement). Such experience with, and socialization under, a democratic form of governance resulted in democratic consolidation in America, where democracy is viewed, in effect, “the only game in town." Myanmar, in contrast to the longevity of experience with democracy in the United States and gradual development of a civic culture and democratic consolidation over an extended period of time, experienced only approximately five years of semi-democratic rule prior to the coup.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}