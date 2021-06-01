Column: My newest fear is fear of missing out; so, let's take some risks together

We’re over a year into this pandemic, and I find my life ruled by fear more than ever before.

Even before the pandemic, I had a boatload of what I’d call mild-to-moderate phobias. Nothing that kept me from living a full life but definitely some things I avoid at all costs. Bees, lightning, falling trees, small airplanes and needles topped the list. I still have a boatload of phobias, but one might say the boat is now the size of that container ship that got stuck and blocked the Suez Canal recently. And I know I’m not alone. I think almost all of us experienced a fear of COVID-19 and a fear of losing family members to it. Studies show more than a third of Americans (35%) still have a fear of contracting COVID-19, down from a record-high 59% last summer.

I now have a fear (or at least disgust) of being around people without masks. As others celebrated the removal of the mask mandate, I added a new fear to my ever-growing list. I now fear a spike in cases and variants because we’ve removed those mask mandates.