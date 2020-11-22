Column: My close encounter with Buckingham Palace

I don’t remember what Sue said to me or exactly what the guard said to either of us, except to be quick about it. Obviously he was bending the rules.

We were ushered inside to an ornate table in a vestibule. I peered down a long hallway with gilt mirrors and red walls, and, of course, the proverbial red carpet for guests visiting the queen’s residence.

“Sign here,” he said, pointing to lines below other visitors’ names.

I don’t remember if we used a plumed pen or a simple gold one. All I know for sure is that Sue Barkley from Yorkville, IL and Tammy McElroy from Shelbyville actually signed the guest registry at Buckingham Palace.

In the years since, I’ve pondered why the two of us were singled out among the random people milling around the palace fence that day. I know that we were not invited until we shed our companions. That freed the official to invite two of us — a permissible number, apparently.

But why did he choose us?

Maybe it’s because we were friendly and nonthreatening. Maybe we reminded him of someone he knew. Or maybe he assumed that we were daughters of American GIs who had done the British people a huge favor during World War II.

All I know for certain is that sometimes bad luck can turn on a dime, or even a six-pence, when you least expect it.

Tammy Wilson is a writer who lives near Newton. Contact her at tamra@tamrawilson.com.