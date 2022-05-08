Column: Mothers make life bloom like flowers in springtime

May is the month for celebrating and remembering the work of moms.

What would we do without mothers? They make life bloom like the flowers in springtime. They give us guidance, tend to our wounds, push us to be our very best, and just love us enough to keep us straight. They share our struggles and our victories, and love us just the same.

My wife is a mother. She does so much for our family while working a fulltime job. She works tirelessly with her two children, and is a good and fierce advocate for them. She uses a “language” with them which is unique. Moreover, she is not afraid to guide them and discipline them when needed. Kids need a mother while growing up — not simply a friend. I get the benefit of growing with her as we mature as parents.

In a few weeks, she will witness the graduation of her son from high school. Fun times. After nearly 26 years of marriage, I am amazed at her work ethic and the way she takes care of our home. She is a very hard worker; a trait I believe she received while growing up with her mother.

And speaking of my mother-in-law, she is also a wonderful lady. I really enjoy when she comes to the house to see her grandchildren. They love her and she clearly adores them. Sharing family time and being happy with each other is fulfilling. I know my children benefit from time spent with her, and she is providing memories for them to embrace. No one will hear me sharing shameless mother-in-law jokes.

My children are fortunate to have several grandmothers who care for them. They are linked by both biology and marriage. Each of them is special in their own way and offers many things to our family. One grandmother raised my mother. Another grandmother embraced my mom as a daughter.

My twin sister is a mother, too. She is a fantastic mother who supports her children and helps to encourage their passions. My two sisters-in-law are very good moms as well. As a brother and an uncle, I get good chances to watch their interactions with their children. Mothers either believe in their children or they do not. Fathers, too. The current generation of children, as every other, is in good need of parents. Each does not have to be great at their duties, but they need to be present.

I have been fortunate to have my mother for 52 years now. My sister and brothers continue to benefit from her love and commitment through the years. Growing up, she prayed with us in the morning before breakfast and read to us at bedtime. She helped us study for tests and set high expectations. As young people, we were given the opportunity to learn about right and wrong, but were also exposed to the ideas of mercy and forgiveness.

During my swim races, I could hear her voice above all others. I am in debt to her and Dad for taking us to sporting events and on adventures to different places. She still is a great example of what unconditional love and support is.

These days, she texts and asks how I am doing. She reads my articles and comments on them. She champions her grandkids — all 10 of them. She also tells me I am going to be a good grandparent when the time comes.

Recently, one of my friends had a chance to speak with her. He said, “I wanted to try and lift her up, but she ended up lifting me up, instead.” Exactly. My sister and I often still wonder how Mom accomplished all she did to keep the rest of us on the straight and narrow. Thank God for faithful moms.

Presently, the roles of parents are changing in the work space, and have been for some time. More women are joining the labor force while more men are staying home to take care of young kids. Parenting is a family affair, and mothers are crucial to everything taking place.

It is unfortunate that not all kids get the benefit of a loving mother. The hope is other women will come along to become supporting and mothering influences to these children. As a son, husband, parent, teacher, and as a coach, I have been blessed to see the energy and grace of many moms. And I have seen the other side, too.

Not all relationships are grand. None of us are born with perfect people around us. It takes work and patience to be an effective mother or mentor. Still amazed at all the things they do. I guess it is part of a mystery of being a mom.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and at CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.