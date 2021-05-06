Column: Mothers champion and chasten

By refusing to give up her seat on a city bus in 1955, Ms. Rosa Parks became a mother of the Civil Rights Movement. What began as a simple act of defiance led to a bus boycott in the city of Montgomery, Alabama. People walked to work or shared a carpool in order to protest the city’s bus segregation laws. After more than a year, the Supreme Court of the United States declared Montgomery’s bus ordinance unconstitutional. Parks’ mother was a teacher.

Through the course of the last year, I have witnessed many teachers mothering their students in some way or other, online or in person. Teachers have always done so. There have been times for compassion and times for tough love. How many of our individual mothers share these qualities, too?

The same year Ms. Parks refused to give up her seat, a 14-year-old Black child was murdered in Mississippi. His story transformed the Civil Rights Movement. His mother kept telling his story. She started a troupe of puppet performers to tell about the movement and spoke to audiences. She counseled children for the rest of her life. During the dedication of the National Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery in 1989, she said, “We must teach our children to weather the hurricanes of life, pick up the pieces, and rebuild. We must impress upon our children that even when troubles rise to 7.1 on life’s Richter scale, they must be anchored so deeply that, though they sway, they will not topple.” When she died, she was remembered not only as the mother of Emmett Till but also as a woman who became a passionate spokeswoman for poor children in tough neighborhoods. In “The Death of Innocence,” Mamie Till Bradley Mobley recounts the many decisions she made to both grieve the loss of her son and protect other children. She is another mother of the movement.