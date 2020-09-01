Column: More lessons from the Oregon Trail

And then there was hypoxia, “altitude sickness.” Lack of oxygen affected Ricker Buck, who wrote of becoming forgetful, a hazard of thin air. He started forgetting things along the trail, like one of their water buckets back at a spring.

The more I read "The Oregon Trail," the more I came to appreciate how incredibly lucky my ancestors were to make the 2,000-mile journey without a serious illness or accident. Many a traveler died from falling off wagons and being run over by the wheels. Any cut or scrape could cause a deadly infection, but the trail itself posed its own dangers. Other common accidents involved firearms and stampedes. What did a pioneer do if the team got spooked by a herd of buffalo and ran away? Good question.

One of the Bucks’ most hair-raising episodes was at South Pass in Wyoming. It was your worst nightmare — mine, at least — a steep, narrow passage in which the wheels of their wagon were within a foot of the edge of a deep gorge. No, thank you.

Many sections of the original Oregon Trail are historic sites with visitor centers, parking lots and hiking trails built around former encampments, defunct trading posts and Pony Express stations.