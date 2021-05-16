Column: Monument honors county's war dead

This article is written in response to the many recent articles in the Hickory Daily Record and Newton Observer about requests to remove the historic statue of a Confederate soldier. The statue has been in that spot on the grounds of the old Courthouse — now Catawba County Museum of History since it was erected in 1907. Until recent years there was never a controversy or outcry over its location or its meaning.
My great-uncle George W. Rabb, a Catawba County official, Confederate soldier, and local businessman was instrumental in getting the statue erected. He solicited his friends who fought alongside him and those who felt called to contribute to the erection of the statue to remember the dead. George Rabb did a lot for Catawba County. He served as county treasurer, was an owner of Providence Mill in Maiden, and represented the county in the N.C. state legislature among other worthy achievements.
In an article that I printed in my very first book, “A Confederate Remembers Northern Virginia,” about George Rabb, Catawba County soldier this was said:
From (Excerpts from the Hickory Mercury – 1891-1897. September 22, 1897. Pg.55)
Subscription List: The undersigned agree to pay the sum opposite their respective names for the purpose of erecting a monument of the Confederate dead of Catawba County who sacrificed their lives in the war of 1861-1865, the money to be paid when called for by the building committee. The monument to cost not less than two thousand dollars. – September 22, 1897 – pg. 56
Names listed on this contributor list include most of the historic family names in Catawba County. Most likely readers will find a family name or ancestor in this list.
George Rabb contributed the first $50 for the monument and that was followed by John P Yount; Quince A. Setzer; James H. Sherrill; L.R. Whitener; P.M. Hildebrand; H.P. Rudisill; A.S. Robinson; R.A. Bost; M.S. Deal, P.M. Mull; J.H. Yount; W.H. Williams; E.P. Shrum; J.R. Caldwell; J.R. Gaither; P.W. Whitener; F.M. Williams; J.P. Rabb; W.B. Gaither; A.L. Sigmon; S. Wilkinson; L. Plonk; L.L. Witherspoon; Alfred Wilson; P. A. Hoyle; Mrs. L.L. Witherspoon; M.C. Setzer; D.L. Rowe; J.A. Witherspoon; J.F. Smyre; R.N. West; Solomon Shrum; M.J. Rowe; J.F. Herman; M.O. Sherrill.
All these contributors paid from $5-50 for the monument. Their intention was to honor the men from our county who sacrificed their lives for state’s rights and what they believed they had to do to maintain the only way of life they knew.
I don’t know how many of these men’s families had slaves, probably not too many. I do know what Uncle George said in his direct comments printed in my book. From his quoted words typed by my grandmother in 1935, these direct quotes state his feelings about going to the war:
“There was nothing much eventful until there began to be talk about state’s rights and secession. Then the countryside was alive with talk. A mass meeting was called and Rev. Polycarp Henkle was appointed to represent the county at a state convention at Raleigh to determine how North Carolina stood on the issue. SLAVERY DID NOT ENTER INTO THE QUESTION. MY FATHER WAS NO SLAVE OWNER AND THAT ISSUE NEVER CAME INTO MY MIND.”
There is no doubt that slavery was rampant in the South at that time. As mentioned, I don’t know, but doubt that a large number of Catawba farmers and planters had many slaves. Many families who did have slaves treated them quite humanely. Of course there were others who did not, and slavery is an abominable condition and should not have been tolerated.
In his book, “The Catawbans” published in 1995, Gary Freeze stated on page 88, “At best about one in four Catawba farmers was a slave owner.” Freeze has as his cover for the wonderful history of Catawba County, a picture of Uncle George and some of his friends and fellow soldiers who are legless. George lost his right leg in a battle at Fisher’s Hill, Virginia after returning to the war following a previous injury at Chancellorsville.
Aside from that, the statue that is on the Catawba Co. Museum of History grounds is NOT a monument to slavery or to the idea of slavery. It is merely a concrete statue that commemorates the Catawba County men who died and at the time, did their duty to try and preserve their homeland.
Numbers of these men lost their lives on the fields of Sharpsburg, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, The Wilderness, Spottsylvania, in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Gettysburg and more. These are battles that Company A- Catawba Rifles participated in. There were many more battles that local men could have fought in. If you look closely at the statue there are listed the names of the companies of soldiers involved. Uncle George’s company was Company A, 12th North Carolina Regiment – the Catawba Rifles. He was a sharpshooter and often placed on the front of the Confederate lines.
I am sure that this article will not convince those who believe that this statue was placed there in the Newton square to represent hate and slavery and a horrific time in our nation’s history. I truly believe that it was only placed there to commemorate the war dead, just as other statues and remembrances of other wars do in our nation’s capital and other locations today.
Many of these old soldiers who had survived this terrible war and blot on our history, got together in the late 1800s to see and greet each other once again. And thus began our long-lasting Soldiers Reunion celebration that takes place in late August.
