Column: Monument honors county's war dead

There is no doubt that slavery was rampant in the South at that time. As mentioned, I don’t know, but doubt that a large number of Catawba farmers and planters had many slaves. Many families who did have slaves treated them quite humanely. Of course there were others who did not, and slavery is an abominable condition and should not have been tolerated.

In his book, “The Catawbans” published in 1995, Gary Freeze stated on page 88, “At best about one in four Catawba farmers was a slave owner.” Freeze has as his cover for the wonderful history of Catawba County, a picture of Uncle George and some of his friends and fellow soldiers who are legless. George lost his right leg in a battle at Fisher’s Hill, Virginia after returning to the war following a previous injury at Chancellorsville.

Aside from that, the statue that is on the Catawba Co. Museum of History grounds is NOT a monument to slavery or to the idea of slavery. It is merely a concrete statue that commemorates the Catawba County men who died and at the time, did their duty to try and preserve their homeland.