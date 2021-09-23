Column: Merlefest enforced COVID-19 rules with little fuss

And you know what? It worked like a charm. The people came in droves. Performers numbered in the hundreds. Some singers and musicians didn’t have all the wristbands and ID badges on when they took the stage, but they had them.

I didn’t hear anyone gripe, groan or criticize the COVID-19 rules. I’m not saying nothing like that happened, but in all the contacts I made, nobody complained.

See, Merlefest is a place where you go for the incredible music and the safety of the venue. Ain’t no cussing, fighting, smoking, drinking or drugs at Merlefest.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People of all kinds who might not pal around in their normal routines come together in harmony for the sake of the music. Lots of new friends are made at Merlefest — friends you may never see again unless you and they return to the festival.

It’s where memories are made, a tag that fits the festival like a glove.

For sure, some people didn’t like the restrictions, but they decided they could live with them because of the lure of the music. So they didn’t complain. Nobody wanted to hear gruff talk anyway.