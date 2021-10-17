Column: Merkel's steady hand will be missed

What if the spying allegations had extended to Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, or some other testosterone-fueled, thin-skinned autocrat? Such a revelation could have sparked a much more severe (though perhaps covert) response against the United States.

Temperate leadership involves keeping one’s emotions in check and subordinating one’s own wills and desires to the national interest. It not only calls for, but requires humility, a trait that is often lacking in politicians with grand ambitions.

Along with an evenhandedness, Merkel demonstrated ideological moderation as chancellor during a time in which right-wing populism and polarization were on the ascendency across Europe and elsewhere. American politics has become increasingly polarized. Right-wing populists have gained power in places such as the United States, Hungary, and Brazil in recent times while populist parties across Europe, in Italy, France, and even Germany itself, have surged in popularity. Despite such trends, Merkel remained stubbornly on the ideological center-right, standing firm in her convictions, even when she faced potential political backlash for doing so, such as in relation to the migration crisis. Though on opposing sides of the ideological spectrum, former President Barack Obama has repeatedly praised Merkel for her character, intelligence and steady leadership.