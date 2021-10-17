Column: Merkel's steady hand will be missed

‘Ger-man-y! Ger-man-y!” chanted refugees, mostly from war-torn Syria, who had been camping out near Budapest’s main station in September of 2015.
Angela Merkel, Germany’s center-right chancellor who had been in power for 10 years at that time, answered the call. Suspending EU rules that require refugees to apply for asylum in the first country they arrive in, the Merkel administration announced that the stranded refugees could travel through Austria to Germany where they would be permitted to apply for refugee status. As refugees streamed into German cities, they were welcomed with cheers, food, clothing and transportation to temporary housing. During a time when right-wing populism and anti-immigration sentiment was ascendant, as demonstrated in part by the Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump in 2016, Merkel displayed empathy, evenhandedness, and political courage in welcoming the refugees. She was praised both inside and outside of Germany for her humane response to the refugee crisis.
After 16 years, Angela Merkel’s tenure as Germany’s chancellor is coming to an end. Though she is leaving office with sky-high approval (a rating of over 80%), not all of the post mortem analysis has been flattering.
The Economist, a British weekly news publication, for example, has highlighted problems that Merkel has allegedly deferred, such as a need for public investment, a pending demographic crunch, and Germany’s continued reliance on fossil fuels, particularly coal, to meet its energy needs. In general, Merkel has been characterized by her critics as being overly cautious, and though perhaps being quick to identify and clearly explain pressing issues, failing to adequately follow through.
Some of the criticism is perhaps warranted. All leaders, like everyone else, of course, are flawed. Sixteen years is a long time for grievances to accumulate, as decisions are made on divisive issues. Merkel, who has been at times criticized for being “complacent”, could arguably have been bolder in pursuing reforms to put Germany on a more assured path of future stability and prosperity.
But Angela Merkel, as a steady hand during tumultuous times, and as a moderate in an era of polarization, will be missed. Merkel has at times been derided as being “boring.” To the extent that this is an accurate characterization, there is far worse that one can be, when being otherwise can quickly lead to contention and costly conflict at home or abroad.
Merkel, during her time as chancellor, has demonstrated, among other things, the importance of temperate leadership. In 2013, it was reported that Angela Merkel’s cell phone had been tapped and she had been spied on for more than a decade by the United States. Merkel was reportedly shocked. But she did not react with fury. Germany’s otherwise cooperative relationship with the United States was too important for her to jeopardize, she likely calculated.
Imagine how Trump, known for his “counter punches” as he likes to boast, would have responded to finding out allegations of spying on himself. Suffice it to say that there would have been much more significant diplomatic fallout.
What if the spying allegations had extended to Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, or some other testosterone-fueled, thin-skinned autocrat? Such a revelation could have sparked a much more severe (though perhaps covert) response against the United States.
Temperate leadership involves keeping one’s emotions in check and subordinating one’s own wills and desires to the national interest. It not only calls for, but requires humility, a trait that is often lacking in politicians with grand ambitions.
Along with an evenhandedness, Merkel demonstrated ideological moderation as chancellor during a time in which right-wing populism and polarization were on the ascendency across Europe and elsewhere. American politics has become increasingly polarized. Right-wing populists have gained power in places such as the United States, Hungary, and Brazil in recent times while populist parties across Europe, in Italy, France, and even Germany itself, have surged in popularity. Despite such trends, Merkel remained stubbornly on the ideological center-right, standing firm in her convictions, even when she faced potential political backlash for doing so, such as in relation to the migration crisis. Though on opposing sides of the ideological spectrum, former President Barack Obama has repeatedly praised Merkel for her character, intelligence and steady leadership.
Being “boring” can have its drawbacks. Effective leadership calls for inspiring others to share in a vision and pursue common goals. Ideally, a head of government will have the necessary charisma to inspire others along with an even temperament to guard against ill-advised costly mistakes. To hijack Italian political thinker Machiavelli’s dictum that it is best to be both feared and loved, but if one must be one rather than the other it is better to be feared than loved — it is best to be temperate and charismatic, but if one must be one rather than other it is better to be temperate than charismatic.
Though Merkel is now leaving office, perhaps not all is lost. Olaf Scholz, leader of the Social Democratic Party, whom many expect to become Germany’s next chancellor, is, similar to Merkel, at times characterized as being “boring.” Time will tell whether or not this translates into continued stability for Germany. As Merkel has demonstrated, all things considered, being “boring,” is perhaps not such a bad thing for a political leader to be.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.