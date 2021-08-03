Column: Merit pay boosts student success

How much say should the public have about public education? Parental revolts against “wokeness” fads in the classroom are all the rage right now, but gaps between public preferences and the practice of public education didn’t suddenly begin a few months ago. They’ve been around for decades.

In my experience, for example, most non-educators believe teacher pay ought to vary according to demonstrable performance in the classroom. Most public-school teachers I know dislike this idea. Recent polling confirms the gap: in a 2019 survey, 72% of the general public supported “basing part of the salaries of teachers on how much their students learn.” Only 42% of teachers agreed.

This does not mean, strictly speaking, that teachers oppose merit pay. It depends on how the term is defined. One might assume that more-experienced teachers tend to be more effective than less-experienced ones, or that teachers with more formal education, as signified by graduate degrees, tend to produce better results.

Most teachers do, indeed, assume these propositions are true, and overwhelmingly support pay boosts based on years of experience and academic credentials.