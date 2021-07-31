Column: Memories light the corners of my mind

What is it that creates a memory in us? I rarely use the light over my kitchen sink, but my aging eyes needed some extra light to do some detailed work recently. I accidentally left the light on when I turned off the rest of the lights in the kitchen to leave the room.
In the darkness, that small single fluorescent bulb shining above the window instantly brought to mind my grandmothers’ kitchens. They both left a single light on above the kitchen sink every evening. I don’t know if it was a nightlight to guide the family or a signal that the household was awake for neighbors and folks dropping by, as people actually sometimes did back in those days. But, when I saw that beacon above my own sink in the darkness, it was as if I were back in one of their kitchens again.
Why would such a tiny thing ignite such a strong memory? Studies tell us the brain often ingrains sensory information (sights, sounds and smells) into our memory. When you later encounter that same sensory information in a different context, your brain connects it to that original experience. So, the sight of a single light shining above the kitchen sink is forever bound in my mind with memories of my grandmothers’ homes.
I have a friend who says the sound of green beans being snapped and dropped into a pot reminds her of summer afternoons spent on the front porch with her grandmother. Maybe it’s the smell of a certain kind of pie baking or seeing a long-forgotten china pattern in an antique shop that brings back those memories of Sunday dinners spent with family. The chiming of an old grandfather clock. The smell of pipe tobacco or a certain aftershave.
How did those seemingly unimportant details make their way into our long-term memories? Most of us can barely remember what we had for lunch yesterday. Yet, we remember some tiny detail of people and places where we were years, even decades, in the past.
Effectively, our brains took a quick snapshot of the world around us in that moment and stored it in our own digital album for future use. These so-called flashbulb memories can include memories of where you were or what you were doing when something momentous happened such as the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center or the first moon landing.
I often have flashbulb memories triggered by hearing a particular song. A song comes on the radio and immediately my memory is cast back to the first time I heard the song or to some special time when that song was playing. Some are pivotal moments, like the song playing during the first dance with my husband at our wedding. But, some are far more unremarkable. There’s a song from the ‘80s that always reminds me of a rainy day spent at the county fair as a teenager. When I hear that song, I see the car I’m riding in on the way home from the fair and I feel the teenage angst I was feeling that day. Those musical memories evoke strong feelings like a soundtrack of our lives.
It’s common for people to talk proactively about making memories these days. There are an endless number of social media posts using variations of #MakingMemories. You can spend thousands of dollars on family vacations, adventures, and events, just trying to create memorable experiences. But, we never really know what will imprint itself in our memories.