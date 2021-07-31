Column: Memories light the corners of my mind

How did those seemingly unimportant details make their way into our long-term memories? Most of us can barely remember what we had for lunch yesterday. Yet, we remember some tiny detail of people and places where we were years, even decades, in the past.

Effectively, our brains took a quick snapshot of the world around us in that moment and stored it in our own digital album for future use. These so-called flashbulb memories can include memories of where you were or what you were doing when something momentous happened such as the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center or the first moon landing.

I often have flashbulb memories triggered by hearing a particular song. A song comes on the radio and immediately my memory is cast back to the first time I heard the song or to some special time when that song was playing. Some are pivotal moments, like the song playing during the first dance with my husband at our wedding. But, some are far more unremarkable. There’s a song from the ‘80s that always reminds me of a rainy day spent at the county fair as a teenager. When I hear that song, I see the car I’m riding in on the way home from the fair and I feel the teenage angst I was feeling that day. Those musical memories evoke strong feelings like a soundtrack of our lives.