Column: Memorial honors Zahra; he's there every day to tend it

Jake Icenhour considers the death of 10-year-old Zahra Baker in 2010 the worst thing that has happened in Caldwell County in his 85 years.

Icenhour built a memorial to the child after parts of her dismembered body were found on his property off Christie Road.

The story of Zahra made national headlines. Her tale began as a missing person report in 2010 and ended with her stepmother, Elisa Baker, pleading guilty to second-degree murder less than a year later.

Icenhour remains troubled by the case.

“ I can’t believe someone would be that evil,” he said Tuesday. “It’s still hard for me to believe.”

He added, “It bugged me so much, I had trouble sleeping.”

Icenhour channeled his dismay into action. He erected a large sign on the road in the immediate aftermath of Zahra’s case.

Then he built a shelter and a memorial. He makes the four-minute drive from his home to the memorial every day.