Column: Medicaid expansion remains unwise

I understand their motives. Among other things, the Biden administration is threatening to bypass recalcitrant legislatures by expanding Medicaid directly in North Carolina and other holdouts. If expansion is inevitable, the argument goes, why not try to retain some state control over it, and negotiate a deal that advances other conservative causes?

It didn’t have to be this way. Expanding access to medical care for those with low incomes or severe preexisting conditions could have been accomplished in other ways: by reducing barriers to entry for lower-cost providers such as nurse practitioners and walk-in clinics, for example, and by using tax credits or even better-designed insurance exchanges to subsidize coverage without forcing taxpayers to foot so much of the bill.

In 2017-18, Republicans had a chance to do these things while rolling back or at least changing the terms of Medicaid expansion. They controlled Congress and the White House. Unfortunately, neither President Trump nor Republican leaders made these tasks a priority. So here we are.