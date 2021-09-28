Column: Mayberry fans seek solid ground

Before “The Andy Griffith Show,” before nearby Pilot Mountain became the nucleus of a popular state park, Mount Airy had the Rock.

Granite, to be precise. Mount Airy is home to the largest open-face granite quarry in the world. Stretching over 60 acres on the surface and thousands of feet below is a mass of stone so pure and desirable that it can be found in such varied sites as the World War II Memorial in Washington, the gold depository at Fort Knox, the Wright Brothers National Memorial, and street curbing in frigid climes where the brine used to clear snow and ice can destroy any concrete.

Mining began here in 1889. But Mount Airy was already a thriving town — and had even achieved some notoriety in the mid-19th century as the home of the original Siamese Twins, Chang and Eng Bunker. Its broader fame began in 1960 when local boy Andy Griffith, already a star of stage and screen, launched his eponymous sitcom on CBS.

Mount Airy is a real place. Mayberry is fictional. But in the minds of its many millions of fans, Mayberry is a real place, too — not a physical location but a moral one. A place where mistakes earn people second chances, not everlasting scorn. A place where parents teach their children the virtues of honesty, responsibility, and compassion — and sometimes get schooled themselves in those same virtues by those same children.