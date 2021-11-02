Column: Mark Robinson is no John the Baptist

At a political event in Raleigh, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was introduced as “a spiritual John the Baptist.” Then, speaking, Robinson depicted himself as a fire-breathing Christian. Robinson said the words he speaks are not his words they’re God’s words.

When you disagree with Mark Robinson, you disagree with God.

He goes on: I’m going to protect the Constitution, preach the message of Christ and kick people in the teeth who disagree.

To those who disagree with him, he says: If you don’t like it, you can leave. You won’t be missed. This nation is not yours. You did not build it. You did not defend it. And you will not own it. We will.

When a politician tells you disagreeing with him is the same as disagreeing with God, you may want to take that with a grain of salt. It’s more likely that the reason he wants to kick people in the teeth is because they criticize him.