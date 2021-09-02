Column: Many share blame for failures in Afghanistan

President Biden has been widely criticized for his handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Biden’s “poor judgment” and “catastrophic leadership” for producing “the worst possible outcome in Afghanistan.” Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell referred to the chaotic withdraw as a “shameful failure of American leadership” that produced an “unmitigated disaster.” Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn has gone so far as to call on President Biden, Vice President Harris, cabinet members and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to step down, be impeached, or otherwise removed from office.
Blame has come not only from Republicans but from some prominent Democrats, as well. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona criticized the “failure to prepare” for the rapid collapse of Afghan forces. Democratic Rep. Susan Wild said that the exit from Afghanistan has been “egregiously mishandled.” Sen. Tom Carper said that the withdrawal “should have been carefully planned,” while Rep. Seth Moulton said that the “disaster” that has transpired as a result of the withdrawal could have been avoided.
Biden, as president, surely deserves blame. He has accepted some of it, saying, “The buck stops with me,” and admitting that he did not anticipate that Afghan forces would collapse as quickly as they did. He made the final decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, set the timeline of getting out by Sept. 11 (and then moved the withdrawal date up to Aug. 31), and failed to adequately plan for the safe removal of Americans and associated allies in Afghanistan prior to setting the withdrawal in motion. Along with Hickory Daily Record readers who have written letters to the editor castigating Biden’s handling of the exit, I have written skeptically about his decision to withdraw American forces altogether from Afghanistan and have lamented how the withdrawal is leaving Afghans vulnerable to the Taliban’s severely restrictive fundamentalist dictates.
Yet some balance and perspective is warranted.
The war in Afghanistan began in 2001, with widespread bipartisan support, by the Bush administration following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Congress, which has the power to declare war according to the constitution but has largely abdicated its war powers responsibilities (the last time that Congress officially declared war was against Germany and Japan in World War II), passed an open-ended resolution authorizing the use of force to respond to the attacks.
The Taliban was quickly removed from power in Afghanistan by U.S. forces following 9/11. But the Bush administration subsequently failed to set out clear goals for achieving victory, labeling the conflict as part of a broader War on Terror, a war that seemingly can never definitively be won given that the threat of terrorism to an open society can never entirely (or perhaps even mostly) be eliminated. The war in Afghanistan lingered on throughout the Bush presidency with no end in sight.
Barack Obama, as president, presided over a surge of U.S. troops in Afghanistan that failed to bring about desired results. After eight years as president, it seemed like not much had changed on the Afghan front.
With less than 1% of the American public directly involved in the war in Afghanistan, little public pressure was brought to bear on elected officials. Americans had tuned out, leaving the war largely out of sight and out of mind, though Afghanistan continued to simmer.
Until recently, the major news networks had nearly stopped covering Afghanistan altogether. As reported by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, out of more than 14,000 minutes of broadcast news coverage in 2020, a mere 5 minutes was devoted to coverage of the war in Afghanistan.
Such coverage came in February of last year, when the Trump administration struck a deal with the Taliban according to which the United States would withdraw from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban denying sanctuary to terrorist organizations and for entering into talks with the government about ending the civil war. The Taliban did not stick to the terms of the deal. Violence continued. The Trump administration nonetheless continued to draw down U.S. troops moving toward a full withdrawal by May 1 of this year.
Knowing that thew United States would be leaving Afghanistan likely emboldened the Taliban, while demoralizing Afghan security forces. It was now a waiting game, a matter of time before the Taliban could take on Afghan forces without American support (including, importantly, American cover from the sky). The Taliban continued to press its advantage with Afghan security forces beset with corruption, running short of money, supplies, and even ammunition.
Biden became president following nearly two decades of drift in Afghanistan. Biden deserves his fair share of the blame for the collapse of resistance to the Taliban, and especially for the hasty withdrawal that left many Americans and allies in Afghanistan vulnerable. But the withdrawal was the culmination of two decades of failure on the part of the United States to bring the war to a successful end and establish peace and democratic stability in Afghanistan.
President Biden’s biggest mistake was, perhaps, to view American involvement in Afghanistan as an all-or-nothing proposition. As The New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker has pointed out, Biden’s framing of the decision on Afghanistan as a choice between complete withdrawal or an escalation of U.S. forces, was incomplete at best. Prior to the recent bombing at Kabul’s airport, no American troops had been killed in Afghanistan in over a year and a half. The United States could have seemingly continued to have maintained a small presence in Afghanistan to keep the Taliban at bay at a relatively small cost.
No U.S. president is, or should be, immune to criticism. Images from Kabul’s airport as America concluded its exit from Afghanistan have been shameful. It is important to keep in mind, though, that the end result in Afghanistan was the outcome of inattention, neglect, and a failure to clearly define and achieve victory over many years. Such recognition calls for broader ownership (shared to varying degrees) for the tragedy of the war in Afghanistan.
Dr. David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.