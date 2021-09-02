Column: Many share blame for failures in Afghanistan

President Biden has been widely criticized for his handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Biden’s “poor judgment” and “catastrophic leadership” for producing “the worst possible outcome in Afghanistan.” Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell referred to the chaotic withdraw as a “shameful failure of American leadership” that produced an “unmitigated disaster.” Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn has gone so far as to call on President Biden, Vice President Harris, cabinet members and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to step down, be impeached, or otherwise removed from office.

Blame has come not only from Republicans but from some prominent Democrats, as well. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona criticized the “failure to prepare” for the rapid collapse of Afghan forces. Democratic Rep. Susan Wild said that the exit from Afghanistan has been “egregiously mishandled.” Sen. Tom Carper said that the withdrawal “should have been carefully planned,” while Rep. Seth Moulton said that the “disaster” that has transpired as a result of the withdrawal could have been avoided.