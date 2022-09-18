Column: Make a lifetime commitment to your pets

One of the few positive aspects of the pandemic was seeing animal adoptions skyrocket across the country. At the height of the pandemic, more than 23 million households brought home a new pet. Studies have shown that having pets helps ease loneliness and reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. Adding a pet was an excellent choice for many families during a difficult time.

The benefits of pet ownership are well-documented. Having a pet encourages us to get more exercise and can even improve your cardiovascular health.

As any dog owner knows, having one around practically forces you to get up and get moving first thing in the morning. A dog that’s ready for his morning walk is hard to ignore. Ditto the cat that hops on your bed or directly on you while you’re in bed, to announce its desire for breakfast.

Yes, pets add much to our lives, which is why it’s so upsetting to see so-called “pandemic pets” being returned to shelters across the country in disappointingly large numbers. Couple the return of so many animals with animal adoptions waning, and many shelters are filled to capacity. It’s a disturbing trend, and the situation is dire.

According to the organization’s Facebook posts, our own Catawba County Animal Services reportedly took in 100 cats and dogs during one six-day period in June. Not all of them were pandemic pet returns, of course, but regardless, they reported all their kennels were full as of Aug. 11.

The Hickory Daily Record recently reported on a long-time animal rescue organization in our area which had to make the tough choice of ceasing intake of animals permanently. Their founder stated she had returned from vacation to more than 100 emails from people looking to surrender their animals to her rescue group. She described the overwhelming feeling as akin to trying to dip your way out of the ocean with a teaspoon.

I’m disheartened to see how people treat their pets like disposable commodities they can bring home when it’s convenient and try to return when it no longer suits them. When adopting an animal, it should be considered a lifetime commitment.

Over 70,000 dogs and cats are born in the United States each day. That’s a staggering number of animals. And unfortunately, 920,000 dogs and cats are euthanized each year, according to the ASPCA. So, if you’re looking to add a new pet to your household, please consider adoption from a local animal shelter, humane society, or rescue group rather than buying a purebred animal.

Every situation is different and each animal is unique, but there’s a common guideline known as the Rule of 3 which potential adopters should keep in mind. It takes three days for an animal to decompress from being in a shelter environment. It takes three weeks for them to start to learn the routine of your home and family. And it takes three months for them to feel comfortable in their new environment. It’s a lengthy process just for an animal to adjust to your home, so don’t give up on them too soon.

Finally, the best thing pet owners can do to help control the pet population is to have your animals spayed or neutered. Spaying and neutering just one female and one male cat will prevent more than 2,000 unwanted births within four years and more than 2 million births in eight years. Bob Barker had it right when he reminded us at the end of every episode of “The Price Is Right” television show to: “Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered.”