Column: MacArthur’s best day was decisive win in Inchon during Korean War

According to author Bill Sloan, the invasion of Inchon by forces of the United Nations on Sept. 15, 1950, “Stands out as the most brilliant offensive military campaign of the Korean War.”

The landing in one of the world’s most dangerous ports for its geography remains one of the greatest feats in American military history. It was dangerous and daring, but well executed. Furthermore, events after the invasion eventually led to the removal of one of the most interesting generals the country has ever had.

In June 1950, North Korean forces crossed the 38th Parallel and invaded South Korea. American forces stationed there, along with their southern allies, could only hold onto a small section of the peninsula called the Pusan Perimeter.

Fierce fighting raged for months as American and allied forces attached to the United Nations bolstered the perimeter and attempted to break through the enemy line of defenses.

Gen. Douglas MacArthur, as early as July, began working on a plan to invade the port city of Inchon midway up the western coast in an effort to cut the communist forces in half. If the landing succeeded, United Nations forces could then break out in a pincer movement which would annihilate the North Korean army in the south. Some soldiers and military strategists thought, if this worked, the troops could return stateside by Christmas.

MacArthur faced several obstacles in implementing his plan. First, he had to convince President Truman and the Joint Chiefs of Staff the plan would work. Arching back to Roman times, he schooled his detractors on the history of amphibious invasions and argued why the landing could be successful. He said the invasion would save more than 100,000 lives in the Cold War struggle for Korea.

Next, he had to organize the last bit of combat ready forces available to him. If the Inchon landing, labeled Operation Chromite, failed, it would take more time to train and prepare soldiers for the Korean conflict in an effort to prevent a communist takeover of the country. Organizing the last bit of reserves at home could prove disastrous with further escalation of the conflict.

A major obstacle to military success of the invasion was the intense tidal shifts surrounding Inchon. Tidal changes there were the largest in the Asian world. Strategists worried naval vessels could not accurately navigate the mud flats and shifting waters. The timing of any invasion had to be precise.

For the landing to take place, Wolmi-do, the island guarding the entrance to the port would need to be cleared of enemy forces and gun batteries. Allied air and napalm strikes, coupled with naval guns, helped to weaken the island defenses. American Marines landed and took the island on the morning of the 15th with no Marines killed.

Within hours, Marines landed at Inchon. The battle for the city and surrounding areas lasted about four days. The North Korean army began splintering and retreating. The South Korean capital of Seoul was recaptured within weeks. MacArthur had South Korea’s president restored amidst the fighting.

The invasion at Inchon remains a remarkable feat of both intuition and planning on the part of Gen. MacArthur and his staff. It became MacArthur’s best day as a military commander. Watching the invasion from the deck of his flagship, Mt. McKinley, he reveled in the success.

Two months later, despite MacArthur’s belief the conflict was winding down, a large contingent of troops from communist China crossed the Yalu River into North Korea; surprising Marines at the Chosin Reservoir. The war would not be over by Christmas. It lasted several more years, ending in stalemate.

In the spring of 1951 Gen. MacArthur was relieved of command by the president for insubordination. The general gauged himself a much better authority on the political situation in Asia than the president and let it be known. The April day when he received the news was his worst day. He returned to the United States a hero, was honored by one of the largest ticker tape parades in American history, spoke before Congress, and wrote his memoirs.

The Korean conflict is dubbed The Forgotten War. To say a war is forgotten does so much injustice to the heroism and sacrifice of so many. Wedged in between chapters on World War II and Vietnam in history texts, it usually gets a map and a page or two. Nothing is told about the horrors American POWs endured at the hands of Chinese troops, and there is no mention of American medics carrying morphine surrets in their mouths in the midst of freezing temperatures during the fighting action at the reservoir. To this day, some American families are still awaiting remains from the war to be returned.

Sloan’s “The Darkest Summer” and Martin Russ’s “Breakout” vividly capture the time period and help the rest of us to not forget.