Column: Love comes back to you

My entire family participated in the Hickory Community Theatre production of “Bugsy Malone” this month. The show, written for kids, is a musical set in prohibition-era New York City. It tells the story of two warring crime outfits: one that employs modern, cutting-edge technology, and the other that remains rooted in the past with the use of obsolete weaponry (that “weaponry” being cream pies hurled at human targets).
A theme that runs throughout the show is the juggernaut of vengeance. The story explores the ways in which everyone suffers when violence takes hold of a community. At one point, Fat Sam, the leader whose gang has been bested by the new “splurge gun” technology, bemoans the loss of the empire he has accumulated (albeit nefariously) over the years and sinks into despair.
At the end of the musical (spoiler alert) the warring gangs engage in an apocalyptic frenzy of retributive fighting. At the end of the cream pie and silly string melee, one character rises up and begins singing, “We could have been anything that we wanted to be; yes that decision was ours. It’s been decided, we’re weaker divided; let friendship double-up our powers.”
Over the course of the final song, all of the once-combatant characters join the refrain in a melodic recognition that friendship and loving kindness can win out over animosity. The curtain closes to the entire cast mending fences while singing “You give a little love and it all comes back to you!”
As we come near to the end of this year, many of us can relate to Fat Sam and his feelings of isolation and nihilism. This is a natural outgrowth that accompanies the entrenched partisanship and divisive thinking that mark our society.
Our country is plagued (quite literally) by virus, racism, gun violence, and climate disasters, to name just a few. Hope seems naïve, love feels lost, and peace seems evasive — the stuff of fairytales and children’s musicals.
For Christians, we are coming to the end of a season of watching and waiting for good news to break forth into the world. In the gospel of Luke, Jesus’ nativity story begins with the angel Gabriel announcing an unexpected pregnancy to the young Mary. She wonders at how this miracle of conception will take place, and in his response, the heavenly messenger claims: Nothing will be impossible with God.
We live in a time when there is much that seems impossible. An end to the pandemic, a return to “normalcy,” healing of the Earth, justice for the victims, hope for the captives, peace among the nations — all of these seem like impossible dreams. Yet, we also do well to remember with Mary that, with God, nothing is impossible. God who is love is also God who is with us — Emmanuel. Whether we encounter this God as a baby in the manger, an individual with healing compassion, or a person subject to ridicule and suffering, underneath it all, we encounter love incarnate.
In this season we celebrate the ultimate love that has come down and come back to each and every one of us. So, with the cast and crew of “Bugsy Malone,” with the angels and archangels, the heavenly hosts, and with all our friends, family and neighbors, may we join in the refrain trusting that when we each “give a little love” it all comes back to us.
May the God of love unite us all in a spirit of possibility in the sure and certain knowledge that we can do anything through God who joins us in our joys and struggles and leads us to heavenly peace.
The Rev. Dr. Christy Lohr Sapp is the pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Hickory.
