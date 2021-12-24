Column: Love comes back to you

As we come near to the end of this year, many of us can relate to Fat Sam and his feelings of isolation and nihilism. This is a natural outgrowth that accompanies the entrenched partisanship and divisive thinking that mark our society.

Our country is plagued (quite literally) by virus, racism, gun violence, and climate disasters, to name just a few. Hope seems naïve, love feels lost, and peace seems evasive — the stuff of fairytales and children’s musicals.

For Christians, we are coming to the end of a season of watching and waiting for good news to break forth into the world. In the gospel of Luke, Jesus’ nativity story begins with the angel Gabriel announcing an unexpected pregnancy to the young Mary. She wonders at how this miracle of conception will take place, and in his response, the heavenly messenger claims: Nothing will be impossible with God.