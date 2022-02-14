Column: Lottery or bitcoin? Neither

Still, even if bitcoin is perhaps a good speculation, it is not necessarily a good long-term investment. As Kevin Roose, writing in the Feb. 6, 2022, edition of The New York Times, put it, “One of the most frequent questions asked by crypto skeptics is: What can you actually do with crypto, besides financial speculation and crimes?”

His cautionary response: “It’s a tough question to answer, in part because most of the successful (and legal) uses of cryptocurrency so far have been in finance or finance-adjacent fields. There are plenty of crypto exchanges, NFT [non-fungible token] trading platforms and video games that involve buying and selling crypto tokens.”

Roose, however, argues that few if any of such crypto activities have a use in “solving problems that exist for people outside the crypto world, that aren’t primarily about buying or selling digital assets and that would be impossible to solve with normal, non-crypto technology.”

Perhaps someday, when bitcoin’s value has stabilized, it will have a use as an efficient way to pay bills and hold money safely.

But, if and when the value is stabilized, it will not be an attractive speculative play as it is for some today.