Column: Living in a season of hope

Easter is a time of both suffering and hope. All of us desire hope. We may find it in our faith, our profession, our family, or in the work we do to help others.

Hope can be an anchor. History can give us both hope, inspiration, and pause. Reflecting on historical moments can help us think about overcoming suffering and finding hope.

On April 14, 1865 Abraham Lincoln traveled to Ford’s Theater. The Civil War had officially ended a few days before. Within hours, he was shot by an actor who martyred him.

His assassination on Good Friday, his perceived sacrifice for the nation, led some to compare him to Christ. Just a few days after his death, one minister said, “Jesus Christ died for the world. Abraham Lincoln died for his country.” Frederick Douglass, his foe and then his friend, also likened him to Christ. Many saw his death as a reordering of the universe. An atonement for the sins of slavery. Lincoln displayed great hope in the American people and the country itself; describing it as “the last best hope on earth.”

In June of 1948, forces of the Soviet Union blockaded the entrances and exits into the western sectors of the city of Berlin; a city divided at the end of World War Two. The Soviets wanted the United States, France, and Great Britain to give up their zones of occupation in the early years of an emerging Cold War. The allies decided to fly in needed supplies to the West Berliners like coal, sugar, milk, and medicine. The successful Berlin Airlift lasted from June 1948 to May of 1949.

On Easter weekend in 1949, American and British planes flew 1,398 flights into West Berlin’s three main airports, unloading nearly 13,000 tons of equipment into the allied sections. The “Easter Parade” from April 15 to 16, set a new record for tonnage delivered in a single day. The sacrifice and effort of the pilots and ground crews gave hope and encouragement to the beleaguered parts of the city and restored people’s confidence. After 11 months, the Soviets ended the blockade.

On another Good Friday, April 12, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested in Birmingham, Alabama for marching against the city’s segregationist policies. In jail, he read a New York Times editorial written by white clergymen calling him a “troublemaker.”

Sitting in solitary confinement, he responded by writing on bits of paper. The “Letter From a Birmingham Jail” is one of the greatest pieces of writing from the Civil Rights Movement. In those hours of confinement King explored how faith and reason could fight injustice. At another time, he commented on the power of hope, saying, “We must accept finite disappointment but never lose infinite hope.” He knew if we lose hope we lose the courage to be and the ability to go on in spite of it all.

In August of that year, Dr. King stood in the shadow of Lincoln on the steps of his memorial to ask the federal government for a new emancipation proclamation. In a later interview, Dr. King’s wife, Coretta, called Easter 1963, “The most meaningful Easter I have ever experienced.”

The lives of Lincoln and King remind us we all have something to live for and have things to do when moving from season to season. The sacrifice and commitment of the fliers and crews in the spring of 1949 showed the greatness and hope which human beings can bring to others when all appears lost.

Easter, in the Christian tradition, is a special time of year for many reasons. The willing sacrifice and resurrection of Christ, God’s son, brings redemption, forgiveness, grace, renewal, and a certain hope out of suffering. The kind of hope which can be freeing for all mankind. The promise that suffering will not last. The hope which comes from sacrifice. Not a false hope but a living one.

Theologian William Barclay encourages each of us, “The Easter faith should be in our thoughts not simply at a certain season of the Christian year, it ought to be the faith in which Christians daily live, and in the end they die, only to live again.” He goes further, “For it we believe that Jesus Christ is risen and living, then we must believe that all life is lived in his presence — that we are literally never alone.”

Lincoln freed some slaves with his Emancipation Proclamation. The pilots and crews of the airlift literally kept people physically alive. Dr. King prayed, marched, and pushed presidents and governments toward freedom.

At times, we get weary. We cannot always see the big picture or know what is going to happen in our lives, but we have the promise of Easter which tells us we are never alone. That is reason for hope.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com