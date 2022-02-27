Column: Little untruths can grow into big lies

While working as a journalist prior to taking office, Johnson was fired from The Times, a daily paper in London, for making up a quote. He became editor of The Spectator promising not to pursue a political career and then became a member of Parliament. He denied allegations of having an affair that turned out to be true. He was accused of frequently promoting “euromyths” while advocating for Brexit. He repeatedly said that he would not run to be a member of Parliament in 2015, only to later do so. Johnson has been described by former colleagues as “ineffably duplicitous” and someone who will “recreate the truth to suit him.”