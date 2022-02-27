Column: Little untruths can grow into big lies

“That was the largest audience to witness an inauguration, period,” Sean Spicer, Trump’s first press secretary claimed the day after the 2017 inauguration. Crowd sizes are admittedly difficult to estimate. But photo evidence (and other inauguration information used to estimate crowd sizes) clearly contradicted Spicer’s claim.
That the administration promoted what Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway controversially referred to as “alternative facts” about the inauguration crowd size (which “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd pointed out to Conway are not facts but rather falsehoods) may not seem that significant. It does not really matter, after all, whose crowd, Trump’s vs. Obama’s or others, was bigger.
But the claim set a disturbing precedent. If, on the first days in office, Trump and those within his administration were willing to lie about something for which there was direct photo evidence to the contrary, what else would they be willing to lie about during the rest of their time in power?
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recently come under fire for parties held during the pandemic that violated lockdown restrictions. As such events came to light, he was less than forthcoming and pressure began to build for Johnson to be removed as prime minister.
As an isolated event, a government party during a nationwide lockdown would perhaps not be viewed as being that significant. But Johnson’s attempts at obfuscating the truth fit into a broader pattern.
While working as a journalist prior to taking office, Johnson was fired from The Times, a daily paper in London, for making up a quote. He became editor of The Spectator promising not to pursue a political career and then became a member of Parliament. He denied allegations of having an affair that turned out to be true. He was accused of frequently promoting “euromyths” while advocating for Brexit. He repeatedly said that he would not run to be a member of Parliament in 2015, only to later do so. Johnson has been described by former colleagues as “ineffably duplicitous” and someone who will “recreate the truth to suit him.”
The government parties do not mark the first time that the Johnson administration has come under fire for disregarding lockdown regulations. In March of 2020, Johnson’s adviser Dominic Cummings drove 240 miles to his parents’ farm with his wife and child, taking a side-trip to Barnard Castle, a popular sight-seeing spot, on his wife’s birthday. When the trip came to light, rather than coming clean and taking responsibility, Cummings tried to justify the trip, saying that the lockdown rules were ambiguous, blaming the media, and absurdly claiming that the side trip to Barnard Castle was to “test his eyesight.”
Partisan defenders at times seek to deflect accusations of lying by drawing attention to others’ lies. Those on the right may point out, for example, that California’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom similarly violated lockdown regulations and subsequently lied (he attended a dinner party in November of 2020 and then claimed that it was outdoors though photographic evidence showed otherwise). But two wrongs do not make a right, as the saying goes. Others lying or committing other moral offenses does not morally absolve someone from doing the same.
Some lies, furthermore, are out of character while others fit into broader patterns of dishonesty. Johnson’s mistruths long predate his tenure as prime minister. The attempted whitewashing of the government parties was just one of many times that Johnson has shown a disregard for the truth, not having learned his lesson even after having being fired as a journalist for fabricating a quote.
And some lies are bigger than others. All politicians, perhaps, spin the truth to some extent (try to bend it in line with their partisan beliefs). But there is a difference between spin and outright, verifiable, dishonesty.
With that said, watch out for even the small lies. Minor or trivial lies today may be precursors to bigger, more consequential lies tomorrow. The Trump administration began with the “alternative facts” of the inauguration. It ended with the Big Lie of the stolen election.
Johnson has remained in office despite his approval plummeting and members of his party within Parliament having turned on him. Having lost trust through a repeated pattern of lying about matters large and small, he has overstayed his welcome. For the Johnson administration, the party is now over. It’s time to leave or be shown the door.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Write to him at David.Dreyer@lr.edu
Minor or trivial lies today may be precursors to bigger, more consequential lies tomorrow. The Trump administration began with the “alternative facts” of the inauguration. It ended with the Big Lie of the stolen election.