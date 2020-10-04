Column: Lions and tigers and change. Oh my!

New Year’s Resolutions - Graduations - Starting School - Retirement -The Birth of a Baby - Quitting Smoking - Starting a Diet - Buying a New Home - Starting a New Job

Many view these as welcome changes in their lives as well as changes that are predictable. However, what happens when a change comes that was not planned or wanted? What happens when the whole world is thrown into this change together?

We as humans thrive with structure. We like to regulate our environments and the things we do in our lives. Structure and predictability often equals safety. When we don’t know what is happening next the feeling of security can be lost. We are no longer sure of what will happen tomorrow, next week, next month, or next year.

With change comes waves of emotions that can be confusing and uncomfortable. Anger, sadness, grief, disappointment, fear, jealousy, anxiety, and even relief or contentment are all feelings associated with unpredicted change. Some people find adapting to change easier than others.