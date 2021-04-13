Column: Library book was 63 years overdue

Betty Diamond’s waylaid book was about a man with big feet, not Bigfoot. The most puzzling thing to me was why she would willingly allow a compounding library debt to follow her for most of her life.

She borrowed that book during the Eisenhower administration. Back then books were checked out with paper cards tucked in paper pockets glued inside the back of each book. When dates were stamped on the card, the patron was required to sign his or her name on the card. All this sounds medieval, I know, but there was something serious about signing your name on the line, like a solemn oath, to return the borrowed item.

Searching a book in the library collection was done with actual cards kept in small wooden drawers of a cabinet at the library.

Remarkably, Blowing Rock Community Library still maintains a manual card catalog. The feature was abandoned by Catawba County and most other area libraries in the ‘90s.

The Blowing Rock library website boasts their nostalgic aspects. The building, erected in 1949, houses old-time charm a plenty: warm wood paneling, iron chandeliers, stone fireplace and rotary telephone. And, sure enough, the library maintains its multi-drawer manual card catalog. Like the one that would have been used in Queens back in 1957.